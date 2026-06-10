Creative Colors International Adds Newest Franchisee Territory in Garden City, Michigan

Eric Parkila, CCI of Metro Detroit

Industry Leading On-site Repair and Restoration Franchise Expands in Michigan

GARDEN CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Creative Colors International, the nation’s leading on-site repair and restoration franchise, has opened its newest franchise location in the Metro Detroit Area.

Creative Colors International is the industry leader in On-Site, Mobile Leather Repair Services, Restoration, Cleaning, Protection & Dyeing of Leather, Vinyl, Plastic & Fabric in the Automotive, Furniture, Commercial and Residential markets.

The newest Creative Colors International Metro Detroit franchise will be owned by Eric Parkila. Prior to coming to CCI, Eric had a distinguished engineering career in the Las Vegas area for a Department of Defense contractor for the past 18 years but has moved back to his home state of Michigan to be closer to his family as he looks to scale and grow the CCI business.

“After my first consultation with CCI, I knew that CCI was the franchise I wanted to move forward pursuing. I was very impressed with the number of established franchisees and the potential for growth. However, the tipping point was when CCI hosted me for their Discovery Day, and I was able to truly see how family-oriented CCI is.” said Eric Parkila

Statistics suggest that repairing and restoring, as opposed to upholstering and replacing, can save local business owners and residents hundreds of dollars on any damaged item. For example, the costs associated with upholstering any type of seat can be very steep, ranging anywhere from $150 to $450 per cushion.

According to Creative Colors International Senior Vice President Terri Sniegolski, the commitment shared by all franchisees to help customers save money and deliver on the company’s “We Can Fix That” philosophy, has been the key catalyst for the company’s expansion since its initial inception in 1980.

Serving the automotive, commercial and furniture industries, Creative Colors International offers affordable solutions for tears, holes, scuffs, scratches and other damage found on leather, vinyl, plastic or fabric, through on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, dyeing and protection. For local residents, this means Creative Colors International can repair auto interiors, leather furniture, RV flooring and boat vinyl, among other things.

“I believe the keys to success are driven by the individual, especially in the CCI franchise. The corporate office provides franchisees with all the tools required to be successful. The work ethic and drive of the franchisee will determine their success. Also, building relationships that go beyond business, especially in the Midwest, will play a large factor.” said Eric Parkila

Additionally, for business owners, Creative Colors International can repair any upholstery found in critical locations, such as waiting rooms, examination rooms, restaurant booths, hotel rooms and movie theater seating, among others.

For more information on Creative Colors International and their new location please visit www.wecanfixthat.com/metro-detroit

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J’s Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture, and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic, and carpeting by repairing and re-dyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading, and discoloration.

For more information on CCI’s services and franchise opportunities, visit https://wecanfixthat.com/own-a-franchise

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