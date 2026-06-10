Aero Asset Appoints Céline Marchal as Vice President of Sales APAC

Celine Marchal - VP of Sales APAC

I am excited to join a company that is redefining how aircraft transactions and advisory services are delivered, while bringing greater transparency and strategic insight across Asia-Pacific.” — Céline Marchal, Vice President of Sales APAC

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset announced the appointment of Céline Marchal as Vice President of Sales APAC. Based in Singapore, Marchal will lead Aero Asset’s regional growth across the Asia-Pacific market.

Emmanuel Dupuy, Aero Asset co-founder, said, “Markets across the region are evolving with operators, financiers, and industry stakeholders seeking greater transparency, deeper market intelligence, and a more institutional approach to asset strategy and aircraft transactions. The appointment reflects the company’s commitment to supporting this maturity through the promotion of its highly sophisticated, data-driven aircraft brokerage and advisory services.”

Marchal brings 25 years of helicopter industry experience, combining extensive international leadership expertise with deep industry knowledge and a strong understanding of operators, OEMs, and financial stakeholders active across the region.

In her role as Vice President of Sales, she will support the development of Aero Asset’s operations across the Asia-Pacific market, overseeing business development, aircraft sales, acquisitions and advisory.

Marchal said, “Aero Asset has built the most dynamic and fast-growing platforms in the industry, combining an exceptional client-centric approach with highly sophisticated digital tools and, in my view, the best market intel globally. I am excited to join a company that is redefining how aircraft transactions and advisory services are delivered, while bringing greater transparency, speed, and strategic insight to operators and financial stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region.”

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With decades of experience trading aircraft worldwide, the company is a leading provider of helicopter remarketing, acquisition, lease management and advisory services.

Aero Asset is a member of Vertical Aviation International, the National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, HeliOffshore and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory for sale, services and industry reports, please visit https://aeroasset.com.

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