Cape Cod Expands Efforts to Rescue Surplus Food and Reduce Food Waste

Published on: June 9, 2026

Every day, good food goes unused while many Cape Cod residents struggle to access enough nutritious food.

A new regional initiative aims to change that by strengthening food recovery efforts across Cape Cod, helping connect surplus food from businesses, farms, and organizations with community partners that can put it to good use.

Led through Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, the project builds on the success of the Cape Cod Food Connection program and seeks to increase food recovery, reduce food waste, and improve coordination among food donors, volunteers, and hunger-relief organizations.

What Is Food Recovery?

Food recovery is the practice of redirecting safe, edible food that might otherwise be discarded to organizations that can distribute it to people who need it.

This can include surplus food from:

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Farms

Food distributors

Caterers

Institutions and events

Food recovery helps reduce waste while supporting local food access efforts throughout the region.

Building a Stronger Food Recovery Network

Over the next several years, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and its partners will focus on improving the systems that make food recovery possible.

Key project components include:

A Regional Food Recovery Web Portal

A new online platform is being developed to help connect food donors with hunger-relief organizations and streamline communication across the Cape Cod food recovery network.

A Food Rescue Program Manager

A new part-time Food Rescue Program Manager position will help coordinate food recovery efforts, strengthen partnerships, and support day-to-day operations.

Coalition Building and Program Support

The project also includes support from a food rescue consultant who will assist with stakeholder engagement, coalition building, program standards, and data systems.

Why This Matters

Food recovery provides benefits throughout the community.

It helps:

Reduce the amount of food entering the waste stream

Increase access to nutritious food

Support local hunger-relief organizations

Strengthen partnerships among businesses and nonprofits

Reduce environmental impacts associated with food waste

The initiative will also help standardize data collection, communication, onboarding, and food safety practices across participating organizations.

Food Donation Is Safe and Protected

Many businesses are interested in donating food but may have questions about liability.

Both federal and Massachusetts Good Samaritan laws provide protections for businesses and organizations that donate food in good faith.

Many foods can also be safely donated even if they are approaching or have passed a “best by” or “sell by” date, provided they remain wholesome and safe to eat.

For many businesses, participating in food recovery can be as simple as making occasional donations or establishing a recurring donation schedule.

What’s Next?

Current project activities include needs assessments, stakeholder engagement, and system development.

A regional food recovery web portal is expected to launch later this year, helping make food donation and recovery easier and more accessible throughout Cape Cod.

The project will continue through 2028, with ongoing evaluation, coalition support, outreach, and program improvements.

Get Involved

Community organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in supporting food recovery efforts are encouraged to get involved.

To learn more or join the Food Rescue Advisory Committee, contact:

Andrea Scarpellini

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

Email: andrea.scarpellini@capecod.gov

Together, Cape Cod can reduce food waste, strengthen food access, and ensure more good food reaches the people who need it.

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Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.