Happy Birthday America: Cape Cod 4-H Invites Youth to Participate in the Barnstable County Fair

Published on: June 9, 2026

The Barnstable County Fair is just around the corner, and this year’s Youth Exhibit Hall is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The 2026 special theme is “Happy Birthday America,” inviting young people across Cape Cod to help celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday through art, baking, photography, crafts, writing, and more.

Whether your child loves to create, build, bake, grow, write, or design, the Youth Exhibit Hall offers a chance to share their work with thousands of fair visitors and become part of a long-standing Cape Cod summer tradition.

You Don’t Need to Be in 4-H to Participate

One of the biggest misconceptions about the Youth Exhibit Hall is that you have to be a 4-H member to enter.

You don’t.

Youth ages 5 to 18 are encouraged to participate, and there are categories for a wide range of interests and skill levels. Projects can be simple or elaborate. What matters most is that the work is created by the youth themselves.

Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday Through Creativity

This year’s special theme encourages youth to explore American history, traditions, and celebrations through hands-on projects. Categories include:

Photography

Flower arranging

Collage and poster design

Textiles and crafts

Baking

Writing

Flag making

And more

Special themed classes include patriotic photography, red-white-and-blue flower arrangements, colonial crafts, birthday cakes, table settings, writing challenges, and an essay contest.

Kids can create a patriotic banner, design a flag, dress a teddy bear in colonial clothing, build an Uncle Sam scarecrow, bake a birthday cake, or write about what the National Anthem means to them.

The possibilities are almost endless.

More Than Ribbons

Participating in the Youth Exhibit Hall helps young people:

Set goals

Complete long-term projects

Build confidence

Practice creativity

Share their accomplishments with the community

For many Cape Cod families, preparing a fair project becomes part of the summer experience. The project starts at the kitchen table, in the garden, at the craft bench, or behind a camera, then becomes something they proudly display at the fair.

Visit the 4-H Kitchen

While you’re visiting the Youth Exhibit Hall, stop by the 4-H Kitchen.

Cape Cod 4-H youth and volunteers operate the kitchen throughout the fair, serving family-friendly comfort food while gaining valuable leadership, teamwork, and customer service experience.

It’s one more way local youth help make the Barnstable County Fair a special place each summer.

Start Planning Now

Artwork and exhibits must be submitted by July 15, 2026, and will be displayed during the Barnstable County Fair from July 20 through July 26, 2026.

Now is the perfect time to ask:

What do you enjoy making?

What are you proud of creating?

What would you like to share with the community?

The sooner youth start planning, the more time they’ll have to bring their ideas to life.

Learn More

The complete 2026 Youth Exhibitor Handbook is available online and includes exhibit categories, rules, deadlines, and entry information.

https://capecodfairgrounds.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/YOUTH-4-H-2026-2-1.pdf

Questions about youth exhibits or Cape Cod 4-H?

Sandi Shepherd-Gay

4-H Youth Development

Barnstable County Cooperative Extension

sandi.shepherdgay@capecod.gov

(508) 375-6696

www.capecod.gov/4h

This summer, don’t just visit the fair. Be part of it.

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