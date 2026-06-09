From Boat Covers to New Products: Cape Cod Recycled More Than 67 Tons of Shrink Wrap Last Year

Published on: June 9, 2026

Every spring on Cape Cod, thousands of boats shed their winter shrink wrap.

That protective plastic keeps boats safe from snow, ice, and harsh weather. But when the boating season begins, it leaves behind a surprising amount of waste. A single boat can generate up to 30 pounds of shrink wrap each year.

Multiply that by the thousands of boats across Cape Cod, and the result is a mountain of plastic.

The good news? Much of that plastic is getting a second life instead of ending up in a landfill.

In 2025 alone, more than 67.5 tons of boat shrink wrap were recycled through a regional program coordinated by Barnstable County’s Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, WHOI Sea Grant, participating towns, boatyards, and waste haulers.

What began as a small pilot project has grown into a regional and national model for marine recycling.

A Regional Solution to a Regional Problem

Cape Cod’s boating community stretches across dozens of marinas, boatyards, and waterfront communities.

“Every spring, we see just how much plastic comes off boats across Cape Cod,” said Kari Parcell, Municipal Assistance Coordinator with Barnstable County’s Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. “This program gives residents an easy way to recycle that material instead of throwing it away. It’s a simple step that makes a big difference for our environment and our coastal communities.”

The challenge is regional, which is why the solution works best when communities work together.

Today, collection depots in Bourne, Chatham, Eastham, Falmouth, and Wellfleet help residents recycle boat shrink wrap rather than sending it to the landfill.

From One Ton to More Than Sixty-Seven

The program has come a long way in a short time.

When the pilot project launched in 2019, approximately one ton of shrink wrap was collected and recycled.

Last year, that number exceeded 67.5 tons.

The program has expanded as more residents, municipalities, marinas, and waste haulers have joined the effort.

Recycling markets have also evolved. While facilities once accepted only white shrink wrap, many can now process white, blue, and clear wrap, making participation easier than ever.

What Happens to Recycled Shrink Wrap?

Many people assume boat shrink wrap can only be thrown away.

In reality, it can be recycled into new products.

After collection, the material is sent to a recycling facility where it is processed into small plastic pellets known as “nurdles.”

Those pellets become raw material used to manufacture products such as:

New shrink wrap

Plastic lids

Traffic and highway barriers

Industrial plastic products

In other words, last winter’s boat cover may become tomorrow’s useful product.

The Shrink Wrap Burrito

Preparing shrink wrap for recycling is simple.

Program partners recommend creating a “shrink wrap burrito” before bringing material to a collection site.

Before recycling:

Remove all straps

Remove vents and zippered doors

Remove any hard plastic pieces

Roll the clean wrap into a bundle

Tie it using strips of shrink wrap instead of rope

Keeping the material clean helps ensure it can be successfully recycled.

Open Through July 31

Cape Cod residents can recycle clean boat shrink wrap through July 31, 2026 at participating collection sites in:

Bourne

Chatham

Eastham

Falmouth

Wellfleet

Transfer station hours, residency requirements, and commercial fees vary by location.

More Than a Resident Program

The effort isn’t just for individual boat owners.

Boatyards, marinas, yacht clubs, and waste haulers can also participate by establishing direct recycling accounts and collecting material year-round.

This approach helps expand recycling opportunities while reducing the amount of plastic entering the waste stream.

See the Program in Action

The program has recently received regional and statewide attention.

A video report from Cape Cod News highlights how the program has grown from a local pilot into a model for marine recycling and sustainability.

NBC10 Boston and the Boston Business Journal also featured the effort, showcasing how Cape Cod communities are helping transform used boat shrink wrap into new products.

Watch and Read:

Cape Cod News:

https://capecodnews.org/boat-shrink-wrap-recycling-on-cape-cod/

NBC10 Boston / Boston Business Journal:

https://www.nbcboston.com/boston-business-journal/from-boat-coat-to-nurdles-cape-cod-program-aims-to-recycle-boat-waste/3959200/

Learn More

For collection locations, preparation tips, and information, visit:

https://seagrant.whoi.edu/shrinkwraprecycling

Together, Cape Cod residents, municipalities, marinas, and marine businesses are helping keep tens of thousands of pounds of plastic out of landfills and local waters every year.

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension: Working for You

Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.

Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.