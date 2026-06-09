Karen L West Introduces Jubrozan Dragon Riders, A Fantasy Adventure Of Rebirth, Dragons, & A Veteran Quest To Save Land.

Jubrozan Dragon Riders by Karen L. West

The first book in the Origins series introduces a world without children, a Creator with hidden motives, and beings never meant to question their purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Karen L West invites fantasy readers into a richly imagined alien world with Jubrozan Dragon Riders, a new Kindle fantasy adventure filled with reincarnation, prophecy, political tension, ancient magic, and the enduring courage of a warrior given a second life. Available for preorder now, the novel will be delivered to Kindle readers on June 6, 2026.

At the heart of Jubrozan Dragon Riders is Kristy London, a seventy-five-year-old veteran whose death on Earth becomes the beginning of an extraordinary new destiny. Reborn as Rani in the world of Jubrozan, she awakens with her beloved K-9 partner by her side and is recruited by mysterious deities to become the Master Dragon Rider. Her mission is nothing less than saving a planet whose dragons have vanished and whose people remain vulnerable to forces they do not yet fully understand.

Jubrozan is a world marked by empty keeps, broken traditions, and lingering fear. As Rani begins rebuilding the Kassin Cestyll, she must learn to ride and protect a new clutch of dragon hatchlings while restoring the sacred connection between humans and Draig. Alongside her loyal apprentice, Jirab, and guided by the wisdom of Queen Mother Dragon Sephira, Rani confronts not only the mystery of the plague that destroyed the dragons before, but also the deeper truth that the tragedy was no accident.

West’s novel blends classic dragon fantasy with themes of resilience, duty, loyalty, and renewal. Through Rani, readers encounter a heroine shaped by military discipline, hard-earned survival, and a fierce refusal to surrender, even in a world that doubts her. The story speaks to readers who enjoy high-stakes fantasy, strong female protagonists, alien worlds, dragon lore, and tales where courage is tested by both external enemies and internal conflict.

The inspiration behind Jubrozan Dragon Riders lies in the powerful idea that endings can become transformations. By giving an aging veteran a new life in a world desperate for leadership, West explores what it means to carry wisdom, grief, love, and purpose into an unexpected destiny.

Karen L West crafts a vivid fantasy experience for readers drawn to epic battles, ancient prophecies, emotional bonds with animals, and the fight to unite divided people against a rising shadow. With its blend of adventure and heart, Jubrozan Dragon Riders positions Rani as a memorable new heroine in dragon fantasy.

The book is now available for preorder. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Jubrozan-Dragon-Riders-Karen-West-ebook/dp/B0H1HDDSZH/

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