Starport to Debut Starport Explorer Spatial Portal at AWE 2026, Bringing Interactive 3D Objects Into the Physical World

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starport Inc., a technology company developing spatial computing systems for shared physical spaces, today announced that it will debut Starport Explorer at AWE 2026.Starport is building a future where digital communication feels more natural, physically present, and closer to real life. As AI agents, 3D content, and digital experiences become increasingly common, Starport is developing spatial portals that allow people to see and engage with lifelike Lightform™ entities together in shared physical spaces.Starport Explorer is the company’s first patented spatial portal and the first step toward that vision. The system is designed to move digital content beyond flat screens and into physical environments as interactive 3D experiences.“We believe the next era of computing will move beyond screens and isolated devices,” said Dan Miller, founder of Starport. “Starport Explorer is our first step toward a ‘holodeck’ future where telepresence, digital objects, and AI agents can feel present with us, enabling richer communication, art, entertainment, and more natural interaction.”Starport Explorer combines real-image technology with AI vision, voice interaction, gesture control, and spatial audio to create digital experiences that look and feel present in the real world. The platform is designed for telepresence, embodied AI characters, digital art, and location-based entertainment across public, commercial, and creative environments.At AWE 2026, Starport will showcase Starport Explorer and several core capabilities, including:• Lightform™ entities — 3D digital content visible to groups without headsets or glasses• Natural interaction — AI vision, voice interaction, gesture control, and spatial audio• Starport Gateway — the cloud platform for managing, scheduling, monetizing, and deploying content across locations• Commercial deployment options — Starport Explorer will be available to select pilot partners through purchase, rental, or leasing options for early installationsStarport is actively engaging with select pilot partners, developers, venue operators, and investors for limited early deployments. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact Starport at contact@starport.co.

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