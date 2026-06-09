MSDH Stresses Prevention During Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Jackson, Miss. — Mississippi has the highest death rate in the nation for Alzheimer's, a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills, according to the Alzheimer's Association. An estimated 7.4 million Americans over age 65 are currently living with the condition, a number expected to nearly double by 2050. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) wants you to know that despite the data, you may be able to stave off the disease by making intentional decisions to improve your brain health.

People with one or more of these 10 symptoms should see a physician to determine the cause:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and not being able to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood or personality

Hinds County is ranked fifth nationally for Alzheimer's prevalence for the second consecutive year, and Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to develop it. In addition to seeing your doctor if you notice symptoms, we recommend taking these steps to help prevent the disease.

Protect your head by wearing a helmet, using a seatbelt, and avoiding falls by using handrails and other safety features.

Get good sleep. Aim for seven hours or more of uninterrupted sleep each night.

Eat healthfully, with a daily intake of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, nuts and seeds.

Get moving. Find ways to move more and sit less.

Stay healthy. What's good for your heart is good for your brain.

Control your blood sugar. High blood sugar can damage nerves in the brain.

Stay connected. Spending time with others is good for brain health.

Keep mentally active. Try learning new skills, reading, or doing puzzles.

Alzheimer's is not a normal part of aging. For more information on recognizing and preventing brain diseases, visit msdh.ms.gov/dementia. You can also call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 helpline: (800) 272-3900.