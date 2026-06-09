Gainesville & Alachua County TPO Launches New Website

​​​​​​​​This news release is published at the request of the Gainesville and Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization.​

The Gainesville & Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, providing residents with improved access to transportation planning information, project updates, meeting schedules and educational resources.​​



Visit the new website.

Designed to be more user-friendly and accessible, residents can find the latest TPO news, upcoming meetings, transportation initiatives and public engagement opportunities. Residents can also find project information and updates as they become available.

Community members are encouraged to visit the new website regularly to stay informed about transportation projects, planning efforts, and opportunities to participate in the decision-making process.

The TPO is also currently seeking applicants for a citizen-at-large position on its Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC provides valuable public input on transportation planning issues affecting the Gainesville and Alachua County area.

Apply online. (Scroll down to find the Citizen Advisory Committee).



“The TPO welcomes public feedback, comments, and suggestions for how, together, we can achieve a safe and efficient transportation system that sustains a healthy and active community,” said TPO Executive Director Anoch Whitfield.

For more information, contact Anoch Whitfield at 352-337-6207 or awhitfield@gactpo.org.

