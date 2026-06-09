Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Metro-Library Joint Development at St. Elizabeths East in Ward 8

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 10 at 11:00 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, DC Public Library, and community members to celebrate the Congress Heights Metro Station redevelopment. The project will deliver a brand-new, 23,000-square-foot full-service library, as well as a reconfigured bus loop that will improve access across the St. Elizabeths East campus and support future development.

The Congress Heights Metro Station redevelopment is part of the Bowser Administration’s long-term transformation of the St. Elizabeths East campus, a 183-acre site in Ward 8. Over the past decade, Mayor Bowser has led the redevelopment of the historic campus into a thriving mixed-use community, complete with hundreds of units of affordable and market-rate housing; retail shopping and a community gathering space at Sycamore & Oak; the CareFirst Arena—home of the Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go and practice facility for the Wizards; and major civic and healthcare investments, including the Whitman-Walker Max Robinson Center and Cedar Hill Hospital—the first new full-service hospital built in the District in 25 years.

Since Mayor Bowser took office in 2015, all 26 DC Public Library locations have been funded, rebuilt, or renovated. The new Congress Heights Library will offer dedicated spaces for adults, teens, and children, along with experiential spaces, providing Ward 8 residents with a world-class amenity to help community members of all ages learn, grow, and expand their horizons.

When:

Wednesday, June 10 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director, DC Public Library

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Latrena Owens, Director of Real Estate, DMPED

Where:

Congress Heights Metro Station

Parcel 18, 1290 Alabama Avenue SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights*

*Closest Bus Routes: C21, C27, C29, C53*

*Closest Bikeshare: Congress Heights Metro Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser's Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser