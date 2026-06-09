'Luna, My Superhero Sidekick' Helps Children Understand Service Dogs and Invisible Disabilities

Luna, My Superhero Sidekick by Dr. Rod West

Dr. Rod West shares a heartwarming story that teaches young readers about service dogs, compassion, and the bond between people and their canine companions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rod West introduces Luna, My Superhero Sidekick, a thoughtful children's book that offers young readers an engaging look into the important role service dogs play in the lives of those they assist. Inspired by the real-life partnership between Dr. West and his PTSD service dog, Luna, the story combines education and entertainment while helping children better understand disabilities that are not always visible.

In Luna, My Superhero Sidekick, readers follow Luna, a dedicated working-line German Shepherd, as she accompanies Dr. West throughout his daily activities. From ministry work and errands to spending time with friends and attending church services, Luna remains a constant source of support and assistance. Through these everyday experiences, the book demonstrates how service dogs perform essential tasks while highlighting the strong connection they share with their handlers.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Dr. West's desire to help children gain a greater understanding of service animals and the people who rely on them. Recognizing that many children may not fully understand why service dogs accompany individuals in public spaces, he created a story that presents these concepts in an approachable and age-appropriate way. The book encourages curiosity while fostering empathy and respect for those living with disabilities.

Beyond introducing readers to the world of service dogs, the story explores broader themes of kindness, acceptance, and awareness. It emphasizes that not all disabilities can be seen and that service animals have specialized training that distinguishes them from family pets. Through Luna's example, children are encouraged to appreciate differences, develop compassion for others, and recognize the valuable contributions service dogs make every day.

The book is especially well-suited for children ages three to seven, as well as families, educators, Sunday school teachers, and anyone interested in helping young readers understand service animals. Dog lovers of all ages may also enjoy the story's engaging narrative and positive message. Its educational value makes it a useful resource for conversations about disabilities, inclusion, and the importance of helping others.

Dr. Rod West brings personal experience, ministry leadership, and a passion for education to this work. His partnership with Luna provides an authentic foundation for the story and allows readers to gain insight into the realities of life with a service dog. Through Luna, My Superhero Sidekick, Dr. West offers a meaningful and uplifting resource that celebrates the extraordinary role service dogs play while encouraging understanding, compassion, and respect.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/011IlNRg

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