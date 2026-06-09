KHP 2026-07: KHP’s Newest Troopers Graduate from Training Academy
A class of Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy on Friday, June 5, 2026, in Salina, Kansas. Trooper Trainee Class #75 graduated sixteen (16) new troopers.
Class #75 began 21 weeks of training on Monday, January 5, 2026, at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy. Troopers from Class #75 will now enter the field training phase under the supervision of their designated Field Training Officer(s).
New Troopers will be stationed in the following counties:
Troop A: Johnson/Wyandotte Counties – 2 Troopers
Troop B: Pottawatomie County – 1 Trooper
Shawnee County – 1 Trooper
Troop C: Ellsworth County – 1 Trooper
Riley County – 1 Trooper
Troop D: Rawlins County – 1 Trooper
Troop E: Finney County – 1 Trooper
Haskell County – 1 Trooper
Rush County – 1 Trooper
Scott County – 1 Trooper
Troop F: Barton County – 1 Trooper
Sedgwick County – 1 Trooper
Troop G: Sedgwick County – 1 Trooper
Troop H: Montgomery County – 1 Trooper
Troop K: Shawnee County – 1 Trooper
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