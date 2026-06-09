KHP 2026-07: KHP’s Newest Troopers Graduate from Training Academy

A class of Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy on Friday, June 5, 2026, in Salina, Kansas. Trooper Trainee Class #75 graduated sixteen (16) new troopers.

Class #75 began 21 weeks of training on Monday, January 5, 2026, at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy. Troopers from Class #75 will now enter the field training phase under the supervision of their designated Field Training Officer(s).

New Troopers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A: Johnson/Wyandotte Counties – 2 Troopers

Troop B: Pottawatomie County – 1 Trooper

Shawnee County – 1 Trooper

Troop C: Ellsworth County – 1 Trooper

Riley County – 1 Trooper

Troop D: Rawlins County – 1 Trooper

Troop E: Finney County – 1 Trooper

Haskell County – 1 Trooper

Rush County – 1 Trooper

Scott County – 1 Trooper

Troop F: Barton County – 1 Trooper

Sedgwick County – 1 Trooper

Troop G: Sedgwick County – 1 Trooper

Troop H: Montgomery County – 1 Trooper

Troop K: Shawnee County – 1 Trooper