Gov. Little announces record tax refunds

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the State of Idaho issued a record number of refunds to Idaho taxpayers.

The State of Idaho issued a record 826,370 refunds to Idaho taxpayers this year. More than half a billion dollars - $579,108,938 – in refunds were issued since the tax season began. This represents a 25% increase in the number of Idaho taxpayers receiving a refund, and a 17% increase in the amount of refunds issued over last year.

“We have delivered record tax relief over the last eight years, and we continue to lower the tax burden on hardworking families, keeping more money in their pockets and helping make life more affordable. By conforming with the federal One Big Beautiful Bill and maintaining our commitment to responsible fiscal management, we are ensuring Idahoans get back more of what they earn while keeping our economy strong and growing,” Governor Little said.

The Board of Examiners subcommittee heard today the Idaho State Tax Commission’s request to add funds to the state’s tax refund account in response to the record number of refunds issued. The Board of Examiners will consider action on the request during its regular meeting on June 16.

The request to the Board of Examiners is required by law. The state’s refund fund is closely monitored with checks and balances to ensure the amount needed to process refunds is available, but the remaining amount is distributed to the General Fund.