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Upcoming events, RxKids expands to Oshtemo, and more

On May 13, I presented Zach Pearson with a legislative tribute recognizing his exceptional service to Oshtemo Charter Township and the 40th House District. His professionalism, expertise and commitment to residents strengthen our community every day. My office is proud to recognize public servants whose work builds trust and delivers for our communities.

And on Monday, I joined Cradle and other Kalamazoo partners to celebrate the expansion of Rx Kids in Oshtemo. As a physician, I know how critical the earliest stages of life are. Programs like Rx Kids, providing direct support during pregnancy and a child’s first year, help families meet basic needs, reduce stress and build a stronger foundation.

This is what it looks like to put families first.

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Upcoming events, RxKids expands to Oshtemo, and more

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