Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Harford County Family Recovery Court celebrates graduates
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 9, 2026
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
Circuit Court for Harford County Family Recovery Court celebrates graduates
On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the Circuit Court for Harford County Family Recovery Court will celebrate four graduates who have successfully completed the program and achieved significant milestones in their recovery and family reunification journeys. The Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court is one of 75 problem-solving courts statewide, which include drug, mental health, veterans, truancy, re-entry, and other court programs.
Family Recovery Court is a collaborative, problem-solving court program that supports parents involved in the child welfare system who are working toward recovery from substance use disorders and reunification with their children. Through partnerships with the court, the Department of Social Services, treatment providers, recovery support programs, and community organizations, participants receive treatment, support, accountability, and resources designed to promote long-term recovery and family stability.
The graduation ceremony will recognize the graduates’ commitment to recovery, reunification, and sustained success. The ceremony will also highlight the collaborative efforts of the many agencies and community partners that help families heal and thrive.
|WHO:
|Magistrate Theodore Hart, Harford County Circuit Court, presiding
Harford County Family Recovery Court graduates
Sabrina Papps, Program Manager, Maryland Judiciary Office of Problem-Solving Courts
Tara Lathrop, Representative, Harford County Councilwoman Jessica Tsottles Boyle, District E
Maryland Office of Overdose Response Program Manager Marcus D. Webster II
|WHAT:
|Circuit Court for Harford County Family Recovery Court Graduation Ceremony
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, June 10, 2026
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Circuit Court for Harford County
Ceremonial Courtroom, Second Floor
20 West Courtland Street
Bel Air, Maryland 21014
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras inside the courtroom may be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the Family Recovery Court ceremony. Photographers also will be allowed to take still photography and/or video, but it must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.
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