Memorial Day weekend impaired driving enforcement yields 5 DUI arrests

FREMONT COUNTY, Wyo – A multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation in Fremont County, conducted from May 22 through Memorial Day (May 25), resulted in 327 traffic stops, five impaired driving arrests and 131 speeding citations.

Although the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 39 citations for other offenses and made three other arrests. During the three-day operation, the task force issued 128 warnings and three seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

In 2026, the Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested nine impaired drivers, wrote 302 speeding citations and made 1,126 traffic stops during four enforcement operations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.