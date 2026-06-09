Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.– Family, friends, and teammates of Sgt. 1st. Class Pedro A. Munoz came together to celebrate his life and unveil a bronze bust at the hallowed grounds of the memorial Rock Garden outside of 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th SFG(A). The bust was displayed on the opening day of Red Empire Week 2026 on Camp “Bull” Simons, 9 June.

Munoz’s career was defined by achievement and unwavering service. Beginning in 1986 as an automated logistics specialist, he joined the U.S. Army Special Forces in 1990 and served with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in critical operations including Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti. Afterwards, Munoz completed more than 4,000 free-fall jumps with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Later, he returned to Special Forces when he came to 7th SFG(A) in 2002, where he made a lasting impact as a teammate. In 2005, Munoz was fatally wounded in combat in Shindand, Afghanistan, leaving behind his wife Gisela and daughter Dalia. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry in action.

“Sergeant First Class Munoz is ingrained in the history of this unit; he and his family shaped who we are today, and we’re forever grateful,” said Lt. Col. Michael R. Prather, Commander of 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A). “He is our legacy, a legacy of courage and commitment and honor. May this bust be a permanent and powerful reminder of the cost of that legacy, and may it inspire us every day to be more like Pedro and live better lives.”

The 1st Battalion’s memorial Rock Garden is more than a gathering place, the Garden represents sacrifice and legacy. Created in 2006 by Dalia to honor the battalion’s fallen, it keeps their stories and values alive.

“I’m so happy to hand this to the 1st Battalion. You are the greatest battalion, and you honor legacy like no one else,” said Dalia. “We did it first, and there was a genuine love in that.”

Throughout the year, the unit hosts memorials and ceremonies at the garden. For this event, Munoz’s legacy was at the center, with the bust, a sculpture of a person's head and chest, displayed beside inscribed rocks with family and teammates present. Dalia created the garden at Fort Bragg when 7th SFG(A) was based there, learning to craft memorial stones under the guidance of a mentor.

The project to bring a bust to 7th SFG(A) began when Dalia showed a family friend and fellow 7th SFG(A) member a mold from a similar bust of Munoz that resides in the Golden Knights Hall of Heroes. They decided to bring a copy to Camp “Bull” Simons, ensuring Munoz would rest among his unit.

With support from U.S. Army retired Col. Patrick Colloton, the deputy garrison commander, as well as the Special Forces Association and crowdfunding, a separate bust was created for Munoz Hall within the 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) headquarters.

“I think if you knew Pedro, Pedro was always meant to be with you guys; that’s who he was,” said Dalia. “So I’m thrilled to have him here today, but how we got him here is another story in and of itself.”

Those who knew Munoz remember him as an extraordinary teammate whose legacy affects those still serving today, someone who managed to balance the demands of being a father, husband, and soldier. His genuine love for his family, comrades, and his calling shone through in every aspect of his life.

Prather memorialized Munoz during his speech by saying that he inspired the battalion, and that his passing galvanized them and drove them to be better. Munoz and every other 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) Green Beret who made the ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered and honored by their compatriots.

“Every year on the anniversary of the death of our service members, we remember them, we read their biographies, and honor their legacy,” said Capt. Jason Domingo, 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) chaplain. “As a Chaplain, part of our lane is to honor the fallen, and I just want to say, Dalia, thank you for creating this special place, a sacred place for us to do that every single year on the anniversary of their deaths.”