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VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

Fort Knox, Ky. — About 1,000 people attended the annual Kids Fishing Derby hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10281 at Camp Carlson on June 6.

Participants spent the morning angling for prize-winning catches before receiving a free lunch. The event ended with a ceremony where participants from all age categories were awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught.

*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

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VIDEO: Fort Knox DFMWR, VFW Post 10281 host annual Kids Fishing Derby

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