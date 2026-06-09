Fort Campbell Soldier sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual abuse

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A Soldier who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child was sentenced by the military judge to 15 years in prison during his court-martial May 12 at the Fort Campbell courtroom.

Spc. Shaun M. Gill, 23, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was also sentenced to a reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

In July 2023, Gill was heading to Toledo, Ohio, to stay with family when a young family member ran away from home after learning he was coming to visit. She confided to a school guidance counselor that Gill had sexually abused her since she was 4 years old. The counselor reported the abuse to the Toledo Police Department.

When the Toledo Police Department learned that Gill was a Soldier, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified and began investigating the case.

Two months prior to Gill’s scheduled transition date out of military service, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel notified the county prosecutor’s office that OSTC was moving forward to prosecute the case.

Army CID agents learned there were two other children in the family who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Gill on multiple occasions throughout their childhood. One of the three children provided a victim impact statement during the sentencing phase of the trial.

“The sexual abuse of vulnerable victims cannot be tolerated or ignored, and those who prey on children should be held accountable for their misconduct. The Office of Special Trial Counsel will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for these victims,” said Capt. Elizabeth Paillere, prosecutor, Third Circuit, Army OSTC.

“The courage these children demonstrated in coming forward and reliving their trauma to tell their stories cannot be overstated. This guilty plea underscores that Army CID, along with our law enforcement partners, will not tolerate the exploitation of children and will act swiftly and decisively against anyone responsible for these heinous crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge John McCabe of Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office.

Gill will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

This case was investigated by the Toledo Police Department and Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office. It was prosecuted by Paillere, Capt. Brian Johnson, Third Circuit, Army OSTC and Capt. Jessica Hagan, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

About the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel: The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit http://www.army.mil/ostc.

To Report a Crime: If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at http://www.p3tips.com/armycid.