Learn Disaster Preparedness at Leon County’s Citizens Engagement Series





Leon County residents learn preparedness through interactive community event





WHO: Leon County Government WHAT:

Citizens Engagement Series: Disaster Resilience Edition WHEN: Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. WHERE:

Public Safety Complex, 911 Easterwood Drive





As part of its ongoing commitment to hurricane preparedness, Leon County Government will host its next Citizens Engagement Series on Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 911 Easterwood Drive. To register for this free event, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/CES.





The upcoming session, “Citizens Engagement Series: Disaster Resilience Edition,” will focus on building community preparedness and resilience in response to both manmade and natural disasters. Leon County will convene preparedness experts, public safety officials, nonprofit partners, and other community leaders to educate residents on topics such as disaster preparedness, who to call in an emergency, and the importance of having a plan for your home.





Activities include Leon County Emergency Medical Services’ Stop the Bleed training, which teaches participants how to control bleeding in emergency situations, and the Consolidated Dispatch Agency’s The First of First Responders presentation, which provides insights into the critical role of 911 dispatchers and how to effectively communicate vital information.





County residents can register for this free event at LeonCountyFL.gov/CES. Dinner will be provided. Registration closes Thursday, June 18, at noon, or sooner if the event reaches capacity. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that this event requires walking between sessions. While assistance services will be available, they are limited. If you need accessibility accommodation, please contact County Emergency Management at 850-606-3700 in advance so we can plan to support you.





Leon County’s Citizens Engagement Series is an award-winning program created in 2012. The series aims to engage residents in new and innovative ways about County programs and services. To learn more, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/GetEngaged.





To view photos from the 2025 Citizens Engagement Series: Disaster Resilience Edition, visit LeonPhotos.com.





For more information, contact Kevin Peters, Emergency Management Director, at 850-606-3700 or PetersK@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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