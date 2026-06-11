Award-Winning Parker County Peach Festival Returns July 11, Celebrating a Sweet Texas Tradition

Tens of Thousands Expected in Historic Weatherford for Fresh Peaches, Family Fun, Live Entertainment, and Small-Town Texas Charm

Few events capture the spirit of Texas quite like the Parker County Peach Festival, where tradition, hospitality, and community come together.” — Tammy Gazzola

WEATHERFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Texas' most beloved summer traditions is back. The 41st Annual Parker County Peach Festival returns to Historic Downtown Weatherford on Saturday, July 11, 2026, inviting visitors from across Texas and beyond to experience a full day of festival attractions, peach-themed favorites, live entertainment, family-friendly fun, and hometown hospitality.Drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year, the Parker County Peach Festival has become one of the most anticipated summer events in Texas. What began as a celebration of the local peach harvest has grown into an award-winning festival that showcases the unique culture, heritage, and welcoming spirit of Parker County."There's something special about seeing families return year after year to celebrate this tradition together," said Tammy Gazzola, President of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce "Every year, the festival gives us an opportunity to showcase the best of Parker County. Visitors come for the festival, but they also discover a historic downtown, welcoming community, and traditions that have been bringing people together for more than four decades. We're excited to welcome guests from across Texas and beyond and share everything that makes Weatherford such a special destination."Festival guests can enjoy fresh Parker County peaches along with an irresistible variety of peach-themed treats including cobblers, pies, jams, ice cream, smoothies, baked goods, and other sweet favorites prepared by local vendors and businesses.In addition to the peaches, attendees will find more than 200 vendors offering arts, crafts, specialty foods, home décor, gifts, apparel, and unique products from across the region. Live entertainment will take place throughout the day on multiple stages, while a dedicated children's area will provide games, activities, rides, and family-friendly fun for younger guests.Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Historic Downtown Weatherford, known for its charming boutiques, local restaurants, beautiful courthouse square, and welcoming atmosphere that reflects the best of Texas hospitality.Parker County's connection to peaches runs deep. Long before the festival became a Texas tradition, generations of local growers were cultivating orchards that helped shape the region's agricultural identity. By the early 1900s, peaches had become one of Parker County's signature crops, with thousands of trees thriving in the area's fertile soil and favorable climate. The quality, flavor, and abundance of the local harvest eventually earned Weatherford the official designation of the "Peach Capital of Texas" by the Texas Legislature in 1991. Today, that legacy continues through local growers who proudly carry on a tradition that has been woven into the fabric of the community for more than a century.For many families, attending the Parker County Peach Festival has become an annual tradition, bringing together friends and loved ones to celebrate a shared heritage while creating new memories in the heart of Historic Downtown Weatherford.Recognized as one of the premier festivals in the state, the Parker County Peach Festival continues to earn industry recognition for excellence. The event received the prestigious Best in Texas Overall Award at the 2025 Texas Festivals & Events Association Marketing Awards and was also honored with an International Festivals & Events Association Pinnacle Award in 2024.Event DetailsParker County Peach FestivalSaturday, July 11, 20268:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Historic Downtown Weatherford, TexasAdmission• Adults: $10• Children Ages 5–12: $5• Children Under 5: FreeFree shuttle service will be available from designated remote parking locations to provide convenient access to the festival grounds.Whether you're a longtime festival fan or discovering it for the first time, the Parker County Peach Festival offers an authentic Texas experience filled with tradition, community, and sweet summer memories.For festival information, tickets, schedules, vendor details, and updates, visit www.peachfestivaltx.com About the Parker County Peach FestivalHosted by the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, the Parker County Peach Festival celebrates the agricultural heritage, community spirit, and peach-growing traditions that have helped define Parker County for generations. Since its founding, the festival has grown into one of Texas' most recognized summer events, attracting visitors from across the state and supporting local businesses, growers, and community organizations.

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