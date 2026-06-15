Lincoln Labs Acquires Caboodle, an AI-Powered CPG Trade Management Platform

Lincoln Labs Acquires Caboodle

Venture studio takes majority ownership in a cash-and-stock deal; founder Constance Wolfe and the Caboodle team continue leading the product.

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lincoln Labs, Inc. , a venture studio that builds and scales technology companies, today announced its acquisition of Caboodle , a software platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) trade management and AI-driven workflow automation. Lincoln Labs has taken majority ownership in a cash-and-stock transaction that closed on June 1, 2026.Caboodle is a SaaS platform that helps CPG brands and their teams manage trade spend, streamline trade promotion planning, and apply AI to reduce the manual work that slows operators down. Founder Constance Wolfe and the Caboodle team will continue to build and grow the product within the new company, working alongside the Lincoln Labs operating team."From our very first meeting, we have been deeply impressed by Constance and her team, and we are thrilled to begin supercharging the product and business they have brought to life over the past few years. Constance's thorough knowledge of her industry, paired with the genuine understanding and empathy she has for her customers and years of founder-led product development, has produced a remarkably advanced and game-changing application. We are confident it will excite and delight natural foods CPG brands across the industry," said Eric Giroux, Chief Operating Officer of Lincoln Labs."I could not be more excited to partner with a venture studio that has a proven record of guiding first-stage and early-stage startups through their most challenging growth phases. The energy and optimism the Lincoln Labs team brings to Caboodle, and to what my team and I have built, has me genuinely invigorated for what comes next," said Constance Wolfe, Founder of Caboodle.Under Lincoln Labs ownership, Caboodle will invest in platform scalability, expanded AI tooling, and customer success while maintaining continuity for existing customers.About Lincoln Labs Lincoln Labs, Inc. is a venture studio that builds and scales technology companies. Founded in 2020, Lincoln Labs is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with a significant office presence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and additional offices in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The firm invests across productivity and AI, legal technology, HR technology, marketing technology, and vertical SaaS. Learn more at lincolnlabs.co.About Caboodle Caboodle is a SaaS platform for CPG trade management and AI implementation, helping natural foods and consumer packaged goods brands plan, track, and optimize trade spend. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, Caboodle is built around deep industry expertise and founder-led product development. Learn more at caboodleservices.com

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