Call Sheet Media Acquires Love My Colors, a Powerful Feature Drama from Cleanne Lynn Johnson

Cleanne Lynn Johnson Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

Feature drama explores colorism, generational trauma, and self-acceptance through a mother's fight to break cycles of shame and heal her family.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media has acquired Love My Colors, a feature drama by Cleanne Lynn Johnson , an, actress, author, podcast host, and emerging screenwriter whose work centers on identity, resilience, healing, and the transformative power of self-love.Love My Colors is a Drama, Family, and Romance feature film with the tagline: The world judged her skin. Now she must teach her son to love his.The film follows a successful physician whose seven-year-old son is bullied for being "not Black enough." Forced to confront the buried scars of her own childhood, she must face the painful legacy of colorism, abandonment, and self-doubt that shaped her life before it begins shaping the next generation.Growing up dark-skinned on a small island, the protagonist endured public humiliation, rejection, and the lingering wound of a father who drifted in and out of her life. As she later fights to build a future, surviving violence, homelessness in a foreign country, and the crushing pressure of medical school, she wages a private battle against shame and self-erasure. Through hard-won resilience and a love that challenges her to see her own worth, she begins reclaiming the identity she was taught to reject.Now, standing at the crossroads of past and present, she must decide whether the pain she inherited will define her son, or end with her.Adapted from Johnson's book of the same name, Love My Colors explores colorism, generational trauma, identity, belonging, and the courage it takes to break cycles of shame. The project brings a deeply personal and emotionally resonant story to the screen while speaking to universal questions of self-worth, family, and healing."My stories are born from the truths many people carry in silence," said Johnson. "I tell them so others can see that what once wounded us can also become the very place our strength begins."Born in the Caribbean and shaped by life experiences across North America, including the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States, Johnson brings a rich multicultural perspective to her storytelling. Her work often explores identity, adversity, beauty standards, self-acceptance, and the emotional journey toward reclaiming one's worth.Johnson is the author of multiple books focused on personal growth, healing, resilience, and self-discovery. She is also the creator and host of a self-empowerment podcast dedicated to conversations about self-love, identity, healing, and personal transformation. Through her books, podcast, acting, and screenwriting, Johnson uses storytelling as a tool for empowerment, dialogue, and social awareness.With Love My Colors, Johnson expands her mission into cinema, developing a character-driven feature drama designed for meaningful screen adaptation and global audiences. The screenplay reflects her ability to bridge health, healing, and narrative, combining emotional depth with a clear cinematic vision.Call Sheet Media's acquisition of Love My Colors underscores the company's commitment to championing emerging voices and socially resonant stories with strong emotional foundations, compelling characters, and meaningful audience impact.For more information about Cleanne Lynn Johnson, visit her IMDb page:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.