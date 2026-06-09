M7 (millermedia7) Supports Launch of New Real Estate Platform with UX Design System and Brand Video

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M7 (millermedia7), a digital transformation partner focused on user-centered design and scalable technology, today announced its role in supporting the launch of a new mobile-first platform built to help real estate professionals work faster, safer, and smarter. M7’s contribution included a comprehensive UX design system and a brand video produced to accompany the platform’s market debut.The platform, which was announced on March 24, 2026, introduces a streamlined way for real estate professionals to confirm property ownership and prevent fraud, conduct personal safety checks ahead of in-person meetings, and run high-impact prospecting, all from a single mobile app. The solution reflects a broader industry shift toward mobile-first workflows and integrated digital tools that reduce friction across daily tasks. A 2026 Forrester Consulting study found that 48% of REALTORSrequire four or more tools to assess safety risks and confirm contact information, underscoring the need for consolidation.M7 partnered closely on the product experience layer, ensuring that the interface, interaction patterns, and visual identity align with how real estate professionals operate in the field. The work included building a scalable UX design system to support consistency across the platform, along with producing a brand video to communicate the product’s value and positioning at launch.“Digital products succeed when they match real-world behavior,” said Anthony Miller, CEO at M7. “Our focus was on creating a system that feels intuitive under pressure, where speed, clarity, and trust matter most.”Real estate professionals often rely on multiple tools to verify property information, assess client risk, and identify new opportunities, a fragmentation that slows workflows and introduces unnecessary complexity. The platform addresses these challenges by consolidating capabilities into a single experience, including ownership validation before listing, personal safety checks that surface identity attributes and risk indicators ahead of in-person meetings, instant property contact information for owners of unlisted properties, and prospecting list generation based on location and customizable radius for circle prospecting campaigns. M7’s UX design system was built to support this consolidation, prioritizing clear information hierarchy for fast decision-making, consistent interaction patterns across features, responsive design optimized for mobile environments, and scalability to support future product expansion.To complement the UX system, M7 developed a brand video designed to translate complex functionality into a clear, engaging narrative that highlights how the platform helps agents stay safe, work efficiently, and seize opportunities in the moment. The approach reflects a growing need for alignment between product experience and go-to-market strategy; when messaging and design work together, adoption becomes more natural and product value is easier to communicate.The collaboration underscores the importance of integrating design, technology, and storytelling in modern product launches. Rather than treating UX, development, and marketing as separate functions, the project was executed as a connected system where each element reinforces the overall user experience. M7 continues to support organizations building next-generation digital products by combining human-centered UX, clean development practices, and data-informed strategy to deliver experiences that perform in real-world conditions.About M7 (millermedia7): M7 (millermedia7) is a digital transformation and growth partner specializing in user experience design, AI, growth strategy, and modern web development. The agency partners with organizations to create scalable digital products and performance-driven experiences through design thinking, clean technology, and data-informed execution.Press Contact:M7 Communications Teamhello@millermedia7.com

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