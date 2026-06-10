Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,797 in the last 365 days.

Landmark Medical Guideline Unveiled to Combat Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have officially released the first-ever joint medical guideline dedicated to Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome. This groundbreaking guidance marks a fundamental shift in modern medicine, urging healthcare providers to treat the deep connections between heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, and diabetes as a single, interconnected health issue rather than isolated conditions.

Historically, these chronic illnesses have been managed by separate specialists. However, because they share critical risk factors, the new guideline establishes a comprehensive, "whole-person" approach to patient care.

"Heart, kidney, and metabolic conditions are deeply connected," said Dr. Chiadi Ndumele, an American Heart Association volunteer expert and a leading voice on the new guidance. "This guideline establishes a four-stage system to track progression, focusing on prevention and coordinated action to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease."

A New Framework for Personalized Care
To help clinicians navigate the complexities of CKM syndrome, the guideline introduces a new, highly sophisticated risk calculator. This tool allows doctors to deliver personalized screening and treatment plans tailored to a patient’s specific stage of the syndrome.

The clinical framework is broken down into stages:
• Early Stages: Focus heavily on lifestyle modifications, early screening, and aggressive prevention strategies for patients showing initial metabolic or kidney risk factors.
• Advanced Stages: Focus on coordinated medical interventions to protect the heart and kidneys from further damage.

The Power of Early Detection
The ultimate objective of the new CKM framework is proactive management—stopping the disease before it starts or reversing its progression entirely.

"The goal is to move patients to a healthier stage or prevent the condition from worsening altogether," Dr. Ndumele emphasized. "But early detection is key. Talk with a health professional to get tested so you can develop a plan that works for your health.”

Patients and healthcare providers looking for more information on the new CKM syndrome guidelines, risk assessment tools, and prevention strategies are encouraged to visit https://heart.org.

Maggie Francis
American Heart Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Landmark Medical Guideline Unveiled to Combat Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.