Attorney General Knudsen urges Congress to fund federal immigration officers

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a coalition of 22-state attorneys general in urging Congress to pass the Secure America Act, which would provide critical long-term funding for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In the letter sent today to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate John Thune, Attorney General Knudsen asked Congress to pass the legislation through the budget reconciliation, a streamlined process that allows budget-related bills to pass with a simple majority, and to promptly send it to President Trump for his signature. The legislation is critical to support the agencies’ efforts to protect Americans from violent criminals, combat drug trafficking, and strengthen border security.

Earlier this year, Senate Democrats blocked funding for BCP and ICE, leading to a 76-day lapse in funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Secure America Act will ensure that federal and state law enforcement agencies are consistently funded and not “political bargaining chips” that are left unpaid and without necessary resources.

“Thanks to President Trump’s decisive leadership and the extraordinary dedication of CBP and ICE personnel, our southern border is now the most secure it has ever been. The days of unchecked illegal crossings that empowered human traffickers, fentanyl dealers, and violent criminals to endanger American families and communities are behind us,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “We urge our Republican colleagues in Congress to ensure robust funding for CBP and ICE through the remainder of President Trump’s term — and to act now.”

Attorney General Knudsen is committed to working with President Trump to secure the border and remove illegal immigrants who jeopardize public safety nationwide. In February 2025, he signed a 287(g) agreement with the Trump Administration to aid in immigration enforcement. Earlier this year, Attorney General Knudsen invoked supervisory control over Gallatin County Audrey Cromwell, following her failure to follow the law and comply with state law by refusing to issue a memorandum clarifying that Gallatin County may share confidential criminal justice information (CCJI) with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for civil immigration enforcement functions.

Additionally, Attorney General Knudsen launched an investigation in February following a resolution formed by the Helena City Commission that would have prevented local law enforcement officers from assisting federal immigration law enforcement, which is against state law. Helena City Commissioners later rescinded the resolution.