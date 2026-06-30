Children's Picture Book "Mrs. Gourd" Brings Humor and Heart to Bedtime Routines

MRS. GOURD by Jody Bucher Author Jody Bucher

Author Jody Catherine Bucher's debut picture book draws on real-life parenting moments to explore the power of imagination at bedtime.

At its heart, this book is about finding joy in the chaos and remembering that some of our most meaningful family memories come from the moments we never planned...” — Jody Catherine Bucher

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many parents, bedtime is anything but peaceful. Children insist they are not tired, frustration mounts, and routines unravel. A new picture book, MRS. GOURD, offers a humorous and heartfelt look at one family's solution to that familiar challenge.

MRS. GOURD is a humorous and heartwarming picture book inspired by author Jody Catherine Bucher's real-life bedtime adventures as a working mother of three. When Mom reaches her limit during bedtime, an unexpected visitor named Mrs. Gourd arrives to save the night. Using imagination, storytelling, and her signature blend of silliness and structure, Mrs. Gourd helps turn bedtime battles into cherished family memories.

Stemming from an authentic parenting moment during a particularly overwhelming bedtime routine, Bucher stepped away briefly to collect herself. When she returned, it was as Mrs. Gourd—a slightly stern, slightly silly, slightly British bedtime visitor who took over storytime.

"Mrs. Gourd was born on one of those nights every parent knows well, the kind where you're exhausted, the kids aren't tired, and bedtime feels impossible," said Bucher. "What began as a playful improvisation became a beloved family tradition, ultimately inspiring this book."

As parents navigate increasingly busy lives—balancing work and family demands while seeking meaningful connection—Mrs. Gourd offers a relatable, humorous perspective on parenting. Celebrating imagination, storytelling, and the small, unplanned moments that often become the most memorable, the story resonates with working parents, caregivers, and families seeking connection over perfection.

"At its heart, this book is about finding joy in the chaos and remembering that some of our most meaningful family memories come from the moments we never planned," Bucher continued. "I hope Mrs. Gourd inspires families to create their own version of magic."

MRS. GOURD is illustrated by Asha Butler and Monica Joy, an animation veteran whose credits include Blue's Clues, CoComelon, and Netflix's Go Dog Go!.

In support of the release, Bucher will appear at bookstore readings and signings, library story times, school and preschool visits, and community literacy events. A virtual book tour hosted by The Children's Book Review is also planned.

MRS. GOURD is available everywhere books are sold. Media inquiries, interview requests, and review copy requests may be submitted at https://mrsgourdbooks.com/contact/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.