Governor Moore Announces $43 Million for New Community Solar Projects

Updated: Monday, June 8, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today announced 69 new grants totaling $43 million for Community Solar projects around the state that will bring clean energy and cut electricity bills for low-income households.

“The Community Solar Grant Projects are a vital piece of our broader plan to make Maryland more affordable.” Said Gov. Moore. “Because, when we invest in community solar, we are not only delivering clean energy, but cutting utility costs for the communities that need it the most.”

The Community Solar Grant Program ensures Marylanders who rent their homes or cannot install solar panels on their own properties can access the many benefits of solar. The Maryland Energy Administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 Community Solar LMI-PPA Grant Program requires developers of Community Solar projects deliver 15% of the site’s electricity to low-income households with a minimum savings of 12%. For many customers, the actual savings far exceeds 20%. This year, a portion of the program also prioritized projects that are located on brownfields to turn former wastelands into clean energy production hubs.

In total, the new grants will deliver electricity to low-income households, at a discount of at least 25% to more than 4,800 households. The Department of Human Services will oversee the distribution of the electricity to more than 1,000 additional households for energy assistance.

“Today’s announcement will mean more local clean energy and lower utility bills for subscribing Marylanders experiencing low incomes,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Kelly Speakes-Backman. “This is a prime example of the Moore-Miller administration’s energy strategy in action, promoting new in-state generation of clean energy, while finding ways to lift up those Marylanders who need the most help.”

Highlights of special note:

Solar Landscape will be developing 21 rooftop solar projects in the BGE and Pepco service territories. Rooftop projects help keep energy production close to energy consumption, minimizing the energy lost in delivery.

Pippin Farms is developing two projects on capped landfills, providing solar energy production on otherwise underutilized land.

Lightstar is developing 12 projects that will utilize “agrivoltaics.” Agrivoltaics allow farming and energy generation to co-exist on the same parcel.

In coordination with the Maryland Department of Human Services, four projects will provide 50% of their output as free energy to low income households as an augment to energy assistance otherwise provided under the state’s Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) program.

A full list of FY26 projects is available here.

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