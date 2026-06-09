Federal Reserve Board announces that results from its annual bank stress test will be released on Wednesday, June 24, at 4 p.m. EDT.

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced that results from its annual bank stress test will be released on Wednesday, June 24, at 4 p.m. EDT.

The Board's stress test is one tool used to measure whether banks have adequate capital to absorb losses so that they can lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession. It evaluates banks' resilience by estimating losses, net revenue, and capital levelsâ€”which provide a cushion against lossesâ€”under a hypothetical recession scenario.

This year, 32 large banks were subject to the Board's stress test. The scenario includes a severe global recession with heightened stress in both commercial and residential real estate markets, as well as in corporate debt markets.

These stress test results will not impact large bank capital requirements. This follows the Board's February announcement that it would maintain the current stress test capital buffer requirements until 2027, when new requirements can be calculated based on loss-estimating models that take public feedback into consideration.

Additional information can be found here.

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