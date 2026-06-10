A.T. Cross Company Celebrates 180 Years with Limited Edition Commemorative Pen

180th Anniversary Collection

This anniversary collection is a tribute to our heritage and to the generations of people who have made Cross part of their most meaningful moments.” — Giuseppe Rizzo, CEO of A.T. Cross Company

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.T. Cross Company, a global leader in fine writing instruments, honors its founding year with a numbered commemorative pen; platinum-plated, enamel appointed and built to last another 180 years.Founded in 1846, Cross has remained a symbol of precision and prestige, trusted for generations to mark milestones, sign historic documents, and serve as a timeless gift of achievement. Today, Cross is still here and the 180th Anniversary Collection pays tribute to this legacy with a collectible edition of the iconic Century IIpen, connecting both moments in time.Limited to just 1,846 individually numbered pieces, an intentional nod to the company’s founding year, each pen features a platinum-plated finish with polished appointments and a triple-stripe pattern used on previous special releases, reimagined with a vintage green enamel inlay. A commemorative 180th Anniversary moniker crowns the top appointment, marking this historic milestone.Each writing instrument is presented in a custom luxury Cross gift box featuring vintage-inspired detailing and is accompanied by a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity, underscoring its collectible significance. “For 180 years, Cross has represented the power of writing, its ability to capture ideas, mark achievements, and preserve legacy,” said Giuseppe Rizzo, CEO of A.T. Cross Company. “This anniversary collection is a tribute to our heritage and to the generations of people who have made Cross part of their most meaningful moments.”The Cross Century II180th Anniversary Collection is available now in limited quantities through select retailers and at www.cross.com This milestone release reinforces Cross’s enduring mission: to craft writing instruments that inspire expression, commemorate achievement, and stand the test of time.About A.T. Cross CompanyFounded in 1846, A.T. Cross Company is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of fine writing instruments. With a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, A.T. Cross has established itself as a trusted global brand that continues to innovate and inspire. From its historic roots to its modern innovations, Cross remains dedicated to creating writing instruments that are meant to be used, valued, and passed down for generations.For more information about A.T. Cross and its products, please visit www.cross.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.