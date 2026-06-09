State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (June 8, 2026)

For immediate release: June 8, 2026 (26-13)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

Olympia -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In May 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of McKayla Lee Sammons (NC61414497) pending further disciplinary proceedings. Charges allege that in September 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Sammons financially exploited a vulnerable adult. The finding became final in March 2026, and Sammons was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry effective September 2025, prohibiting her from being employed in the care of and having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In April 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Mikayla Rae Williams (NA61156088) pending further disciplinary proceedings. Charges allege that in June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Williams financially exploited a vulnerable adult. The finding became final in August 2025, and Williams was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry effective June 2025, prohibiting her from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Chelan County

In April 2026 the Department of Health suspended Laura Kaye Lohr’s (NA60318066) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. Charges allege that in November 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Lohr financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Lohr was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry, which prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Clallam County

In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Jessica Mae Constant’s (CG61272397) agency affiliated counselor credential. Constant failed to comply with a 2022 agreement requiring quarterly supervisor reports or unemployment declarations.

Clark County

In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended April J. Bassett’s (CO61393310) substance use disorder professional trainee credential. Bassett failed to comply with a 2023 agreement requiring quarterly supervisor reports or unemployment declarations.

In April 2026 the Department of Health suspended Alexis Dulce Encinia’s (NA61223136) registered nursing assistant credential for at least five years by default order. In January 2025, Encinia was convicted of theft from a vulnerable adult in the second degree, a class C felony. In May 2025, Encinia was convicted of identity theft in the second degree, a class C felony, and theft in the third degree, a gross misdemeanor. Encinia also failed to respond to the department’s December 2025 statement of charges.

In March 2026 the Board of Physical Therapy and physical therapy assistant Brenda Lee Jensen (P160031661) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Jensen’s credential. In September 2024, Jensen billed for patient care time when she was not engaged in patient care.

King County

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Phillip Maurice Carr’s (LW60494715) independent clinical social worker credential by default order. In October 2023, Carr pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree-domestic violence, a gross misdemeanor. Carr also failed to respond to the department’s February 2026 statement of charges.

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Rama Chan’s (CM60375211) certified medical assistant credential by default order. Chan used two DEA and national provider identifier numbers without permission to authorize prescriptions for a controlled substance. Chan also failed to respond to the department’s February 2026 statement of charges.

In April 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Ehsanullah Haqmal (NC70045175) pending further disciplinary proceedings. In November 2025, Haqmal was arrested second degree attempted rape of a child and related crimes.

In April 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended Ludmila Maksimova’s (NA00174986) registered nursing assistant credential, pending further disciplinary action. Charges allege that in January 2026, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Maksimova physically abused a vulnerable adult. Maksimova was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry, which prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In April 2026 the Department of Health suspended Ruth Ann Sanders’s (CO61235226, CG61398157) agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional trainee credentials for at least two years by default order. Between December 2024 and August 2025, Sanders provided counseling services to a client with whom she later admitted having a personal and intimate relationship. Between July 2024 and June 2025, Sanders also disclosed patients’ protected health information without authorization and exchanged inappropriate personal text messages with another client. Sanders also failed to respond to the department’s February 2026 statement of charges.

Kitsap County

In March 2026 the Department of Health permanently revoked Shawn Michael Adams’s (LH60177969) mental health counselor credential. Between 2020 and 2023, Adams violated professional boundaries with clients, attempted to pick up clients from their guardian’s home without permission, failed to report suspected child abuse, provided conflicting statements to the department, and failed to maintain adequate client records.

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended LeeAnne Morgan Anderson’s (CO60985199) substance use disorder professional trainee credential by default order. Between September 2019 and September 2023, Anderson provided client services and renewed her trainee credential without being enrolled in required coursework.

Klickitat County

In March 2026 the Department of Health suspended Erica Ann Campbell’s (NC61106250) certified nursing assistant credential for at least three years by default order. In September 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined that Campbell financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Campbell was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry, which prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Campbell also failed to respond to the department’s November 2025 statement of charges.

Lewis County

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended James R. Smiley’s (CG60853730) agency affiliated counselor credential by default order. In July 2023, Child Protective Services determined that Smiley was responsible for negligent treatment or maltreatment of a minor child, and the finding became final in January 2024. Smiley also failed to respond to the department’s September 2025 statement of charges.

In May 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Christopher Bernard Otieno (NA61540727) by default order. In July 2024, Otieno reported to work appearing intoxicated and later admitted he had consumed alcohol beforehand. Otieno also failed to respond to the department’s April 2026 statement of charges.

Okanogan County

In May 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Traysha L. Young (NC10058294) by default order. In December 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Young financially exploited a vulnerable adult. The finding became final in October 2025, and Young was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry effective July 2025, prohibiting her from being employed in the care of and having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Young also failed to respond to the department’s statement of charges.

Pierce County

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Zeejah Patawaran Charles (NC60550829) for at least three years by default order. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Charles financially exploited a vulnerable adult. The finding became final in August 2025, and Charles was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry effective June 2025, prohibiting Charles from being employed in the care of and having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Charles also failed to respond to the department’s statement of charges.

In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Sarah Jessica Craft’s (NC61056867) certified nursing assistant credential. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined that Craft physically abused a vulnerable adult. The finding became final on Aug. 11, 2025, and Craft was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry, effective June 9, 2025, which prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In May 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended the agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional credentials of Kimberly Ann Ellefson (CG61310174, CP61558158, CO61388397) pending further disciplinary proceedings. The department determined Ellefson poses an immediate threat to public safety based on allegations of repeated harassment and threats and pending felony harassment charges.

In April 2026 the Department of Health and Katrina Hanson (CO61457400) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Hanson’s substance use disorder professional trainee credential. Between June 2023 and April 2024, Hanson provided clinical services to patients without an approved supervisor on site.

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Tierra Lynn Talmadge (NC60585328) by default order. In September 2024, Talmadge’s employer investigated narcotic record discrepancies and confirmed controlled substances were unaccounted for at the facility. Charges allege that Talmadge admitted to using controlled substances without a valid prescription.

Skagit County

In January 2026 the Department of Health suspended Carlos Martin Toro’s (CM60363130, HT60457197) certified medical assistant and hemodialysis medical assistant credentials for one year. In October 2023, Toro engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct and made inappropriate sexual comments while providing care to a patient.

Spokane County

In March 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended Tajay Calvin Clarke’s (NA61392156, NC61617509) registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant credentials, pending further disciplinary action. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined that Clarke financially exploited a vulnerable adult. In October 2025, the finding became final and Clarke was placed on DSHS’s vulnerable adult abuse registry, which prohibits him from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Heather Abigail Etcheverry’s (ES61211792) emergency medical technician credential by default order. In January 2024, Etcheverry allegedly intubated a patient, violating department-approved protocols that limit intubations to paramedics. Etcheverry also failed to respond to the department’s January 2026 amended statement of charges.

In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Hope Christine Flanigan’s (CG61130506) agency affiliated counselor credential by default order. In October 2023, Flanigan allegedly took an unprescribed controlled substance while transporting a client. Flanigan also failed to respond to the department’s November 2025 statement of charges.

In April 2026 the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and Mark A. Hart (OP00001655) entered an agreed order revoking Hart’s osteopathic physician and surgeon credential. Following a 2023 DUI arrest, Hart completed an evaluation which determined he required treatment to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety. Hart declined the recommended treatment and retired from practice.

In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Ashley Leighann Heppner’s (NC60792747) certified nursing assistant credential by default order. In January 2023, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined that Heppner mentally abused and neglected a vulnerable adult. The finding became final Jan. 31, 2023, and Heppner was placed on DSHS’s vulnerable adult abuse registry, which prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In March 2026 the Department of Health suspended Taylor L. Odell’s (CG61222475) agency affiliated counselor credential for at least five years by default order. Between September 2022 and October 2023, Odell allegedly provided counseling services to an incarcerated client, later entered into a romantic relationship with and married that client, and then provided additional counseling services to that client after they returned to custody. Odell also failed to appear at a November 2025 prehearing conference.

Thurston County

In April 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Alyssa Marie Martinez (CO61534986). Between April and November 2024, Martinez worked at a Lakewood clinic but failed to provide documentation of required supervision.

In May 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Ryan Shaw (CO61662702) by default order. In June 2025, Shaw reported a relapse while working as a behavioral health technician and drug counselor at a treatment center. Shaw also failed to respond to the department’s February 2026 statement of charges.

Walla Walla County

In February 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Stone Lee Plantenberg’s agency affiliated counselor credential (CG61373731). Plantenberg failed to comply with a 2023 agreement requiring quarterly supervisor reports or unemployment declarations.

Whatcom County

In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Allyson M. Allen’s (NC10094701) certified nursing assistant credential by default order. Between August and October 2021, Allen allegedly took a controlled substance from a resident while working at an assisted living facility and attempted to conceal the missing medication. Allen also failed to respond to the department’s August and September 2025 notices.

In May 2026 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission suspended the chiropractic credential of Susan M. Constantin (CH00002045) for at least one year by default order. Between 2021 and 2022, the Department of Health received complaints that Constantin did not follow state mask requirements in health care settings. Constantin also failed to provide requested information and patient records or respond to the commission’s August 2025 statement of charges.

Yakima County

In April 2026 the Department of Health suspended Kayla S. Boelen’s (NC10096574) certified nursing assistant credential for at least five years by default order. Between October and November 2024, Boelen allegedly used a patient’s debit card without authorization. Boelen also failed to respond to the department’s June 2025 request for information and February 2026 statement of charges.

In May 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Lisa Rae Shields (NC60442931) pending further disciplinary proceedings. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Shields physically abused and improperly restrained a vulnerable adult. The finding became final in January 2026, and Shields was placed on the DSHS vulnerable adult abuse registry, which prohibits her from being employed in the care of and having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Arizona: In April 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended the pharmacy technician credential of Payton Pringle (VA61326546) by default order. In 2022, Pringle diverted controlled substances from a pharmacy. Pringle also failed to respond to the commission’s letter of cooperation and statement of charges.

California: In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Harlee Michelle Mighell (NA61055750). A March 2025 evaluation concluded Mighell was unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.

Oregon: In March 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended the dental assistant credential of Megan J. Holliday (D161615251). Holliday failed to comply with a 2025 agreement requiring her to submit regular employer performance reports or unemployment declarations.

Texas: In March 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Tyler Boatwright’s (ST61528994) registered surgical technologist credential by default order. In July 2024, Boatwright allegedly provided a pre-employment urine sample that tested positive for a controlled substance. In October 2024, he admitted drug use to the department. Boatwright also failed to respond to the department’s January 2026 statement of charges.

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