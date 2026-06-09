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US judge scraps Trump policy restricting wind, solar tax breaks

A U.S. judge vacated a Trump administration policy implemented last year that made it harder for wind and solar energy projects to claim ​federal tax subsidies, according to court documents. The decision is the latest legal blow ‌to U.S. President Donald Trump's wide-ranging efforts to slow development of clean energy technologies, which he has said are unreliable and unfairly subsidized.

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US judge scraps Trump policy restricting wind, solar tax breaks

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