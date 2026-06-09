Man Not Freed From Mortgage by Assigning Debts to Wife

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held that although a marital settlement agreement provided that the wife would be awarded the marital home and would be responsible for “all debts thereon,” there was no implied obligation that the husband’s name be removed from the mortgage.

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