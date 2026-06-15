OpportunityZones.com Releases The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the Definitive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson

The Opportunity Zones Playbook

Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published.

This book tells the story of how Opportunity Zones work and why they matter. At its core, it reflects a larger mission: expanding access to the American Dream.” — US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpportunityZones.com today announced the publication of The Opportunity Zones Playbook: Master the OZ Tax Incentive to Build Wealth, Fund Deals, and Create Impact, by Jimmy Atkinson, founder of OpportunityZones.com and host of The Opportunity Zones Podcast. The book was edited by Andy Hagans and is now available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook editions on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.The First Complete Guide to OZ 2.0With the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Opportunity Zones have been made a permanent feature of the US tax code and substantially updated. OZ 2.0 introduces redrawn eligibility maps, new rural incentives, expanded investment categories, and a reformed compliance framework. The Opportunity Zones Playbook is the first book written comprehensively for this new era. Written for investors with capital gains, fund sponsors and developers, and financial advisors, CPAs, and attorneys, it is the most thorough and up-to-date guide to the OZ program ever published.Foreword by US Senator Tim ScottUS Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and original cosponsor of the OZ legislation, wrote the foreword to The Opportunity Zones Playbook. Senator Scott writes: “This book tells the story of how Opportunity Zones work and why they matter. At its core, it reflects a larger mission: expanding access to the American Dream.”Interviews and EndorsementsTo write the book, Atkinson conducted original interviews with US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC); US Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA-16), Chairman of the Ways & Means Subcommittee on Tax; US Representative Jason Smith (R-MO), Chairman of the Ways & Means Committee; Michael Novogradac, Managing Partner at Novogradac & Company LLP; Jonathan Tower, Founder & CEO of Arctaris Impact Investors; and other policymakers and practitioners.Catherine Lyons, Director of Policy at the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), calls the book “a seminal guide for anyone looking to invest in OZs, advise their clients, or sponsor an OZ project.” Michael Episcope, Co-CEO of Origin Investments, says “Jimmy remains the most trusted voice in the industry.”The book has also received endorsements from Jason Watkins (Novogradac & Company), Blake Christian, Andrew Doup, Erik Hayden, Jill Homan, Emily Lavery, Brad Molotsky, Coni Rathbone, Gerald Reihsen, Louis Rogers, Ashley Tison, and many others in the OZ community.About OpportunityZones.comOpportunityZones.com is the leading media and intelligence platform for OZ investing. Founded by Jimmy Atkinson in 2018, it serves investors, fund managers, developers, and advisors with news, education, fund listings, and community resources. Jimmy also hosts The Opportunity Zones Podcast, the world’s most popular OZ investing podcast.About the BookThe Opportunity Zones Playbook: Master the OZ Tax Incentive to Build Wealth, Fund Deals, and Create Impact. Author: Jimmy Atkinson (ISNI 0000 0005 3040 306X). Editor: Andy Hagans (ISNI 0000 0005 3033 7322). Foreword: US Senator Tim Scott. Hardcover ISBN-13: 979-8-9950389-3-1 (ASIN B0H42CYR4B). Paperback ISBN-13: 979-8-9950389-0-0 (ASIN B0H429KWTD). E-book ISBN-13: 979-8-9950389-1-7. LCCN 2026906233. Visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H42CYR4B to learn more or to purchase the book.

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