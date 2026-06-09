DISEASE, DESPAIR, DRUGS: HOW INMATES ARE DYING IN FLORIDA

Updated June 9, 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET

In Florida’s corrections system, death comes in many forms — disease, despair, drugs and violence.

Over the last decade, at least 4,000 inmates have died in a Florida jail or prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections inmate mortality data and unredacted in-custody death reports obtained by USA TODAY from the U.S. Department of Justice.

An analysis of these mortality records revealed that “natural deaths” — the state’s broad catch-all category for illnesses — dominate. But within those numbers, patterns in suicides, overdoses and homicides exist, along with unanswered questions about cases still under investigation.