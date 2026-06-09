Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,876 in the last 365 days.

DISEASE, DESPAIR, DRUGS: HOW INMATES ARE DYING IN FLORIDA

Updated June 9, 2026, 10:21 a.m. ET

In Florida’s corrections system, death comes in many forms — disease, despair, drugs and violence.

Over the last decade, at least 4,000 inmates have died in a Florida jail or prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections inmate mortality data and unredacted in-custody death reports obtained by USA TODAY from the U.S. Department of Justice.

An analysis of these mortality records revealed that “natural deaths” — the state’s broad catch-all category for illnesses — dominate. But within those numbers, patterns in suicides, overdoses and homicides exist, along with unanswered questions about cases still under investigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DISEASE, DESPAIR, DRUGS: HOW INMATES ARE DYING IN FLORIDA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.