Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Holds its 5th Annual Induction Ceremony at the Harris Theater Downtown Chicago

photo credit Jim Summaria

Hall of Fame set for celebration honoring Illinois music legends including Survivor, Koko Taylor, Curtis Mayfield, Kevin Cronin, the Plain White T's and more!

I’m excited that this year’s Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event will be held in my sweet hometown of Chicago” — Kevin Cronin, lead singer REO Speedwagon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Brings Its 5th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Chicago’s Harris Theater in Millennium Park for the First Time September 27th. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 9th, for a star-studded celebration honoring Illinois music legends and trailblazers across rock, blues, soul, jazz, hip hop and beyond, including Survivor, Koko Taylor, Curtis Mayfield, Kevin Cronin, The Plain WhiteT's and other musical greats with deep Illinois roots.Tickets are on sale now for the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 5th Annual Induction Ceremony, coming to Chicago for the first time on Sept. 27, 2026 at 6p.m. at the Harris Theater in Millennium Park. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66’s largest annual fundraising event and celebrates the artists, industry leaders, and cultural contributors who shaped Illinois’ musical legacy. The event brings together inductees, performers, families, and fans for an evening of live music, award presentations, storytelling, and historic recognition.The evening will feature live performances by The Plain White T’s, 1960s jazz-rock band The Flock, Hot Mix 5 and a special reunion performance by The Boyzz, plus several surprise guests to be announced. WGN Radio host and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Sirott will host the ceremony. Past Hall of Fame induction ceremonies have been held in Joliet where the museum is located.“We’re thrilled to bring the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to downtown Chicago for the first time, and the Harris Theater is the perfect stage for it,” said Ron Romero, founder and president of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. “With its incredible acoustics and intimate 1,550 seat setting, the venue will help us make this year’s celebration an unforgettable night of music, memories and Illinois pride. The class of 2026 is our most genre-spanning lineup yet, honoring iconic artists and innovators. We can’t wait to bring the music community together, celebrate their legacy and, of course, fill the room with great music.”This year’s inductees include bands and solos artists Survivor, American Breed, Koko Taylor, The Boyzz and The Flock; songwriters Curtis Mayfield and Kevin Cronin; radio personality Terri Hemmert; radio station WDRV (The Drive); Brunswick Records; and industry leaders. Irving Azoff, Gary Richrath, Golden Voice Studio and Triangle Productions. Other honorees include Hot Mix 5 and Plain White T’s.“I’m excited that this year’s Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event will be held in my sweet hometown of Chicago,” said Kevin Cronin, lead singer and songwriter for REO Speedwagon. “Ron Romero’s awesome team in Joliet has been working since early this year to make September 27th a night of big fun. I plan to be there, co-hosting and doing a little unplugged set with Jim Peterik. The only thing that could possibly change is if one of the Beatles calls and needs me to be somewhere else!”Tickets can be purchased here and range in price from $100.50, $75.00 and $64.50. Prices include fees.The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is committed to preserving the rich history and contributions of musicians, performers and industry leaders who have impacted the music world and embodied the creative spirit of Illinois. Located on historic Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, the museum attracts music lovers from around the world. The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift and estate taxes. The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 | 9W Cass St | Joliet, IL 60432 | 815-927-1540

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