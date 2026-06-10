Astoria Tower Tenants File Proposed Class-Action Lawsuit

Astoria Tower

The class action follows the City of Chicago’s own housing-enforcement action against the building

Everyone deserves a safe and healthy place to live.” — Roisin Duffy-Gideon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current and former tenants of Astoria Tower, a 30-story residential high-rise in Chicago’s South Loop, filed a proposed class action against Chicago Locations Management, LLC d/b/a 3L Living, Astoria Apartments, LLC, and 8 East 9th Street Ground Owner, LLC. The tenants are represented by Róisín Duffy-Gideon and Matthew Owens of Miner, Barnhill & Galland, P.C. Public City of Chicago inspection records show at least 47 code violations at the property between November 2024 and April 2026 involving the building’s fire-suppression system, elevators, and heating and cooling. The City of Chicago filed its own housing-enforcement action against Astoria Tower in November 2025.Residents formed the Astoria Tower Tenants Association (ATTA) to collectively invoke the notice-and-remedy process under the Chicago Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance (“RLTO”). The lawsuit alleges that the defendants served 5-day eviction notices on dozens of residents who were participating in the rent reductions.“Everyone deserves a safe and healthy place to live,” said Duffy-Gideon, counsel for the tenants. “We look forward to representing the Astoria Tower residents in court.”The lawsuit seeks certification of a tenant class and subclass, declaratory and injunctive relief, proof of compliance, damages, statutory remedies, attorneys’ fees, and an order barring defendants from treating the residents’ RLTO rent reductions as delinquent rent.“Class action litigation is a powerful tool that allows residents to pursue accountability together,” said Matthew Owens, who also represents the tenants. “Our firm has extensive experience litigating class actions, and we are prepared to use that experience to pursue relief for the residents of Astoria Tower.”The case is Basu, et al. v. Chicago Locations Management, LLC, et al. (Case No. 2026CH05413) filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chancery Division.Miner, Barnhill & Galland, P.C.325 N. LaSalle, Suite 350Chicago, IL 60654(312) 751-1170

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