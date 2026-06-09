'I Don't Recognize Him': Candace Owens on Her Break with Trump and the Future of MAGA in Exclusive RTVI US Interview

Candace Owens RTVI US

RTVI US, the leading Russian-language media outlet in the United States, has released an exclusive interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens

In my view, he diminishes himself with these kinds of outbursts.” — Candace Owens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTVI US, the leading Russian-language media outlet in the United States, has released an exclusive interview with conservative commentator and journalist Candace Owens, in which she addresses her highly public falling-out with President Donald Trump, rejects the idea that the MAGA movement is fractured, and argues that American voters are increasingly moving toward the political center.Speaking to RTVI US following the U.S. strikes on Iran — which prompted her to publicly call the president a "chronic disappointment" and, after his threats against Tehran, a "genocidal maniac" — Owens pushes back on the narrative that the MAGA base is split. The movement, she says, was never Trump's to define."Trump is trying to move [the movement] to a place it has never been, and it's not working. People see that he can't rally his supporters around the war. We have always been against war. That is exactly why we stood with him in the first place — we didn't want to get into new conflicts," Owens tells RTVI US . "So if anything, it's he who has changed, not the demands within the Republican Party."Trump responded to Owens' criticism by claiming she has a "low IQ" and labeling her one of the most disgusting people of the year. Owens, in turn, says the attacks tell their own story."I think it hurts his own image. Because this isn't just about me — he behaves the same way with every major commentator who once supported him: with Tucker Carlson, with Megyn Kelly," she says. "In my view, he diminishes himself with these kinds of outbursts."Owens, who criticized Trump roughly a decade ago before becoming one of his most visible supporters, walks RTVI US through how her position evolved — and why it has now reversed again."In 2016 this was especially relevant — they were actively pushing Hillary Clinton on us. I was against her because I wanted to move away from this globalized government with endless wars. Trump looked like a possibility for change, for nationalism — and I believe nationalism is important for any nation. In his first term, by and large, he seemed far more focused on Americans and American problems."The Trump of the second term, she says, is unrecognizable to her. In Owens' view, the shift in his rhetoric — possibly because he no longer faces re-election and is no longer bound by obligations to his voters — is the single biggest reason for the disillusionment among his former supporters. The result, she argues, is a quiet political realignment."People have started moving toward the center. Both the left and the right are beginning to understand that this isn't a war between left and right — and that we keep mistakenly pinning all our hopes on one person, over and over again," Owens tells RTVI US. "I'm genuinely curious to see where this leads, because I have never seen this kind of dynamic before — when the left and the right are saying the same thing."The full interview covering Owens' read on the MAGA coalition, the Iran strikes, her trajectory with Trump, and what she sees emerging in American politics — is now available exclusively on RTVI US

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