Michigan Delegation Urges Swift Approval of Major Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) led members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation in calling on President Trump to swiftly issue a Major Disaster declaration for Michigan following the severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, high winds, large hail, and torrential rainfall across the state in April. In their letter, the lawmakers supported Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for assistance for Alcona, Allegan, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Eaton, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Iosco, Iron, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Marquette, Mecosta, Menominee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Montmorency, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wexford Counties. The National Weather Service issued a record number of flood warnings and advisories for Michigan this past April.

“Starting on April 10, much of Michigan experienced multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, tornadoes, high winds, and large hail, resulting in flash flooding and major to record river flooding,” the lawmakers wrote. “These conditions forced hundreds of residents to be displaced from their homes, temporarily or permanently while others were left stranded on their properties.”

The lawmakers continued: “Residents now face financial hardship for years to come without federal assistance as they attempt to repair and restore their damaged homes to pre-disaster condition, repair or replace mechanical and electrical systems, and replace personal belongings. In addition to the impact on individuals and residences, the extreme weather caused widespread power outages and impacted water and wastewater systems. Dams had to be closely monitored with flood-mitigation measures put in place, in addition to downed trees and the accumulation of debris, and the degradation of agriculture and environmentally sensitive areas.”

State and federal officials estimate the storm caused over $23 million in Public Assistance-related damages, necessitated $15 million in housing and living assistance, and impacted thousands of homes, businesses, and infrastructure components. This is the seventh state-declared disaster that Michigan has experienced in the last two years, and federal assistance is a critical component for Michiganders to fully recover.

“We commend the great work the federal government has done in helping Michigan recover from previous disasters,” continued the lawmakers. “However, in the absence of a federal disaster declaration, Michigan will not have the capacity to ensure these communities receive the aid they need to fully recover. We urge your timely review and approval of this request.”

Text of the letter is available here.

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