Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 304.02–General Requirements, Fis 304.07–Wildlife Control at Public Use Airports, and Fis 307.03–Baiting for Deer

CONTACT:

Melissa Nemeth (603) 271-1138

June 9, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting Fis 304.02 relative to wildlife damage, Fis 304.07 relative to wildlife control at public use airports, and Fis 307.03 relative to baiting for deer on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Except for Fis 307.03(b), these are existing rules which are set to expire in June. The initial proposal was filed prior to the June expiration date and therefore the rules are extended during the pendency of the rule-making process. There are no substantive changes being proposed, and Fis 307.03(b) is being reinserted.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting Proposed Rules | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game.