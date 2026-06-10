E-MetroTel Europe to Showcase Secure, Sustainable, and AI-Assisted Communications at GITEX AI Europe 2026

E-MetroTel's integrated communications ecosystem, featuring Infinity 7000 Series Smart Desk Phones, Galaxy communications appliances, Infinity Web Client and Infinity 3065 collaboration applications, will be showcased at GITEX AI Europe 2026 in Berlin, Germany. E-MetroTel invites attendees to visit Stand H1.2-37 at GITEX AI Europe 2026 in Berlin, Germany, to experience the Infinity 7000 Series Smart Desk Phones and explore secure, sustainable communications solutions designed to help organizations modernize with

Featuring the Infinity 7000 Series phones, Green Migration strategies, and flexible deployment options that help organizations modernize without compromise.

Organizations shouldn't have to choose between innovation, security, sustainability, and control. Modern communications should deliver all four—allowing businesses to modernize on their own terms.” — Ardavan Nawaby, CEO and Founder, E-MetroTel

AMSTELVEEN, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-MetroTel , a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions with its European operations headquartered in the Netherlands, today announced it will exhibit at GITEX AI Europe 2026, taking place June 30–July 1 in Berlin, Germany. At the event, E-MetroTel will showcase modern communications solutions designed to help organizations modernize securely, simplify operations, and maintain control over their communications infrastructure through a more sustainable alternative to disruptive rip-and-replace transitions.As organizations across Europe navigate increasing demands around security, sustainability, digital sovereignty, and operational flexibility, many are seeking communications solutions that deliver innovation without sacrificing control. E-MetroTel addresses these challenges through a unified ecosystem of devices, applications, platforms, and services designed to work seamlessly together while adapting to each organization's unique requirements.E-MetroTel will demonstrate its integrated communications ecosystem, including AI-assisted capabilities, the Infinity 7000 Series Smart Desk Phones, mobility and collaboration applications, Green Migration strategies, and flexible deployment options spanning cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.A featured highlight at the show will be E-MetroTel's Infinity 7000 Series Smart Desk Phones, including the Infinity 7005H, Infinity 7008H, and Infinity 7208. Designed and built in North America with a focus on security, quality, and long-term reliability, the Linux-based portfolio delivers a modern communications experience through a shared user interface across desktop, mobile, and web clients. Combining enterprise-grade security, high-definition audio and video capabilities, and operational flexibility, the series is designed to support a wide range of workplace environments.Too often, modernization initiatives require organizations to replace functioning infrastructure in pursuit of new capabilities. E-MetroTel's Green Migration strategy provides a practical path forward by enabling businesses to modernize at their own pace while preserving compatible infrastructure. Through technologies including E-MetroTel's proprietary XSTIM signalling, organizations can retain advanced functionality from existing deployments while extending the useful life of their communications investments. This approach helps reduce capital expenditures, minimize operational disruption, and significantly decrease electronic waste associated with large-scale replacement projects.Sustainability is increasingly becoming a business priority alongside performance and security. E-MetroTel believes modernization should not come at the expense of unnecessary waste. By helping organizations maximize the value of existing assets while adopting new capabilities, Green Migration supports a more responsible approach to technology transformation without compromising innovation or long-term flexibility.Attendees will also have the opportunity to preview E-MetroTel's evolving AI-assisted capabilities designed to enhance productivity and improve the communications experience. Rather than replacing people or established workflows, these capabilities focus on reducing manual tasks and improving access to information through features such as transcription, summaries, call insights, and intelligent automation, while maintaining privacy, security, and administrative control.E-MetroTel believes organizations should determine where and how their communications are deployed. Whether delivered through private cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments, E-MetroTel solutions provide the flexibility to align communications strategies with operational, regulatory, and business requirements while maintaining ownership and control of critical communications data.GITEX AI Europe brings together technology leaders, innovators, service providers, distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and enterprise organizations from across Europe and around the world. Supported by E-MetroTel Europe, headquartered in the Netherlands, attendees from across the region will have the opportunity to meet directly with local representatives, explore secure and sustainable modernization strategies, and discover opportunities to expand portfolios, support customer transformation initiatives, and develop new revenue streams through partnership with E-MetroTel.Visitors to Stand H1.2-37 will be able to experience live demonstrations of E-MetroTel's secure communications ecosystem, AI-assisted capabilities, Infinity 7000 Series Smart Desk Phones, mobility solutions, Green Migration strategies, and flexible deployment options designed to support the evolving needs of modern organizations.About E-MetroTelE-MetroTel is an end-to-end provider of secure business communications solutions, delivering voice, collaboration, mobility, and cloud services across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. Built as a unified ecosystem of devices, software, and services, E-MetroTel solutions work seamlessly together while supporting third-party integrations. Security and privacy are built in, with end-to-end encryption protecting calls, messages, and data. Through its Green Migration strategy, organizations can modernize while preserving existing hardware and infrastructure, reducing cost, disruption, and waste. E-MetroTel Europe, based in the Netherlands, supports customers across the European market as part of E-MetroTel's global presence. Its solutions are designed and built in North America. Learn more at www.emetrotel.com About GITEX AI Europe 2026GITEX AI Europe is one of Europe's leading enterprise technology exhibitions, bringing together technology providers, innovators, investors, government leaders, startups, and enterprise decision-makers from across Europe and around the world. Taking place in Berlin, Germany, the event explores the future of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, communications, and digital transformation, serving as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and business growth across the European technology ecosystem.

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