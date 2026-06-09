More Than One in Five of Northern Nevada’s Ranked Real Estate Agents Work at Dickson Realty
Dickson Realty leaders present to real estate professionals as the company highlights its nationally recognized agents and teams.
Dickson Realty led the Reno/Sparks market in 2025 with 19.2% market share across all price ranges, according to NNRMLS data.
RealTrends recognizes 49 Dickson Realty agents and 13 teams for independently verified sales performance.
According to the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, 49 Dickson Realty agents and 13 teams earned national recognition based on independently verified sales production. Across Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Incline Village, Truckee, and surrounding communities, Dickson-affiliated agents account for more than 22% of all ranked professionals in the service region—nearly double the share of the next closest brokerage.
For consumers navigating one of life’s largest financial decisions, the rankings offer something increasingly important in real estate: an objective measure of experience and performance based on verified transaction data rather than advertising, online popularity, or self-reported success.
“Consumers deserve more than marketing claims when choosing a real estate professional,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO and Owner of Dickson Realty. “These rankings provide an independent measure of experience and performance, helping buyers and sellers identify agents with a proven track record of guiding clients through complex transactions. We’re incredibly proud of the agents and teams whose dedication earned this recognition.”
The RealTrends Verified rankings recognize top-performing real estate professionals across the United States who meet specific production thresholds and submit sales data for verification. The rankings are not based on nominations, votes, or paid placement.
In Reno, more than four out of every 10 RealTrends-ranked agents are affiliated with Dickson Realty. In Sparks, more than half of all ranked agents work with Dickson Realty. For buyers and sellers, that concentration of ranked professionals means access to agents with recent, verified experience helping clients price, negotiate, buy, and sell across a wide range of local market conditions.
“Every transaction represents a client trusting someone with one of the most significant financial decisions of their life,” said Beau Keenan, President and Owner of Dickson Realty. “These rankings reflect the depth of experience our agents bring to the table and the real-world knowledge that comes from helping thousands of buyers and sellers navigate changing market conditions across Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and Truckee.”
The rankings also highlight Dickson Realty’s strength among real estate teams. All 13 of Dickson’s RealTrends-ranked teams fall within the small-team category, averaging just 2.5 agents per team compared to the national ranked-team average of 6.8 agents. Despite their smaller size, Dickson’s ranked teams produce more volume per team member than the national average.
For clients, that small-team model can offer the benefits of collaboration without sacrificing direct communication, personal accountability, or continuity throughout the transaction.
“For more than five decades, Dickson Realty has focused on building a culture where agents can grow, collaborate, and deliver exceptional service,” said Rebecca Dickson, VP of Luxury and Owner of Dickson Realty. “Seeing so many professionals recognized through independent verification is a reflection of that commitment and the trust our clients place in us every day.”
The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings reinforce Dickson Realty’s position as a trusted resource for buyers and sellers throughout Northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. While rankings alone do not capture everything that goes into a successful real estate experience, they provide consumers with a meaningful benchmark for evaluating an agent’s proven market experience.
To learn more about Dickson Realty and its nationally recognized agents and teams, visit DicksonRealty.com.
Katy Borja
Dickson Realty
+1 775-284-3072
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