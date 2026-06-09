Iowa Finance Authority Names Serena Moss of Des Moines as First “Chief Door Opener” During National Homeownership Month

June 9, 2026 (DES MOINES) –In celebration of National Homeownership Month in June, the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) has named Serena Moss of Des Moines as Iowa’s first-ever Chief Door Opener following a statewide social media contest designed to make the homebuying process more approachable, relatable and accessible for Iowans.

The contest invited aspiring homebuyers from across the state to share their stories and give others a real look at the path to homeownership. Five finalists were selected, each bringing a unique perspective, story and reason for wanting to purchase a home in Iowa.

“Buying a home as a young professional can feel exciting and overwhelming all at once, but this experience has already helped me see that it doesn’t have to be something you figure out alone,” said Moss.

I’m excited to share the real questions, the confusing parts and the exciting milestones along the way so other Iowans can feel more confident starting their own homeownership journey. Serena Moss, Iowa's Chief Door Opener

As Chief Door Opener, Moss will receive a $10,000 prize to support her homeownership journey, along with continued guidance and resources from IFA and its housing industry partners as she navigates the process and shares her experience on social media.

“What makes Serena such a great Chief Door Opener is that she isn’t afraid to ask questions,” said her Realtor®, Jen Stanbrough. “She’s genuinely curious, wants to understand every part of the process and is excited to learn. She’s going to be asking the same questions many future homebuyers have, helping others learn right alongside her.”

In addition to Moss’s journey, the four other finalists will continue to be featured as The Keyholders, sharing their own questions, milestones and experiences along the way. Together, their stories will show there is no single path to homeownership.

Sean Mulvihill of Fort Dodge, @seanmulvihill — An Iowa transplant and community college theatre director working toward a place to call home for his young family.

— An Iowa transplant and community college theatre director working toward a place to call home for his young family. Trish Dohrn of Johnston, @lifewithtrisharox — A determined aspiring homeowner balancing multiple jobs while staying focused on the financial steps needed to reach her goal.

— A determined aspiring homeowner balancing multiple jobs while staying focused on the financial steps needed to reach her goal. Serena Moss of Des Moines, @serenamoss97 — Iowa’s first Chief Door Opener, a young professional sharing her homebuying journey with curiosity, humor and relatable storytelling.

— Iowa’s first Chief Door Opener, a young professional sharing her homebuying journey with curiosity, humor and relatable storytelling. Sarah Melsha of Cedar Rapids, @sarxanne — A homebuyer with a deeply personal connection to the process as she works toward purchasing her grandparents’ home.

— A homebuyer with a deeply personal connection to the process as she works toward purchasing her grandparents’ home. Connor Gronski of West Des Moines, @condorgronk — A motivated first-time buyer bringing the same discipline and determination from his Ironman journey to homeownership.

Iowa continues to stand out nationally as a strong place to buy a home, driven by its housing affordability, high homeownership rate and the resources available to help more Iowans take the next step Debi Durham, Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority Director

“The Chief Door Opener campaign builds on that strength by delivering homebuyer education through real experiences, making the process easier to understand, more approachable and more relevant to how people learn today,” said Durham.

IFA will continue sharing Serena’s Chief Door Opener journey and The Keyholders’ stories on Instagram at @IowaFinance, giving Iowans a real-time look at the questions, milestones and resources that shape the homebuying process.

Iowans interested in starting their own path to homeownership can download a free homebuyer guide and connect with an IFA lender at WelcomeHomeIA.com.