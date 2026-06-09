PHS Lift Launches New Website for Material Handling Equipment Buyers

Premier Handling Solutions introduces PHS Lift as a dedicated online source for forklifts, pallet jacks, stackers, floor scrubbers and more.

PHS Lift gives customers a direct way to find the right equipment and connect with a team that understands industrial material handling.” — Premier Handling Solutions Spokesperson

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHS Lift , a company owned and operated by Premier Handling Solutions , has officially launched its new website, giving industrial equipment buyers a dedicated online source for forklifts, pallet jacks, stackers, floor scrubbers, lift tables, tuggers, tow tractors and other material handling equipment.The new website, available at https://phslift.com , was developed to help operations managers, warehouse managers, facility managers, purchasing teams and business owners evaluate equipment options more efficiently. Visitors can browse product categories, review equipment details, compare available solutions and request quotes through a streamlined online experience.PHS Lift was created to support businesses that need practical equipment for warehouse productivity, safer material movement, facility maintenance and daily operational efficiency. The website brings together a focused selection of material handling and facility equipment for companies serving warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cold storage, retail and industrial environments.The launch also gives buyers a clearer path for researching equipment before speaking with a supplier. Instead of relying on disconnected product pages or broad catalog searches, customers can use PHS Lift to identify the types of machines that fit their facility, application and purchasing timeline. The site is organized around common equipment needs, including lifting, transporting, stacking, cleaning and moving materials throughout industrial facilities.“PHS Lift gives customers a more direct way to find the equipment they need and connect with a team that understands industrial material handling,” said a spokesperson for Premier Handling Solutions. “This launch is about making the buying process clearer, faster and more useful for companies that depend on reliable equipment to keep their operations moving.”As part of the Premier Handling Solutions family, PHS Lift is backed by broader material handling experience and customer support. Premier Handling Solutions has long served companies looking to improve storage, handling, safety and warehouse efficiency through dependable industrial products and practical equipment guidance.The website is designed for both immediate equipment needs and longer-term planning. Customers can explore product categories, review available equipment, identify options for their operation and connect with a knowledgeable team for quote support, availability, shipping information and purchasing guidance.PHS Lift also supports buyers who are comparing equipment across different use cases. A distribution center may need electric forklifts, pallet jacks and stackers for daily movement of goods, while a manufacturing facility may require lift tables, tuggers or floor scrubbers to support production flow and facility maintenance. The website gives those buyers a central destination to begin the sourcing process.The launch reflects Premier Handling Solutions’ continued investment in helping industrial customers find equipment with less friction. By creating a dedicated website for lift equipment, warehouse equipment and facility support products, the company is giving customers a more focused way to evaluate solutions tied to productivity, safety and operational growth.Businesses looking for forklifts, pallet jacks, stackers, scrubbers, lift tables, tuggers, tow tractors or related equipment can visit https://phslift.com to view the new website and request more information.About PHS LiftPHS Lift is a Premier Handling Solutions company focused on helping businesses source forklifts, pallet jacks, stackers, floor scrubbers, lift tables, tuggers, tow tractors and other material handling equipment. The company supports warehouses, manufacturers, distribution centers, retail operations, food and beverage facilities, pharmaceutical operations, cold storage facilities and other industrial businesses through practical equipment options and quote support.About Premier Handling SolutionsPremier Handling Solutions is a material handling company serving businesses across warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cold storage, retail and industrial markets. The company provides equipment, products and support designed to help customers improve productivity, safety, storage, material flow and operational efficiency.

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