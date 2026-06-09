The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: An ObamaCare Fraud Update

June 09, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. —An opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board highlights a new study from the Paragon Health Institute, which confirms, despite the expiration of the Biden COVID credits, millions remain improperly enrolled in heavily subsidized Obamacare plans.

WORD ON THE STREET:

From the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board:

“Paragon estimates that at least 6.2 million this year are improperly enrolled in heavily subsidized ObamaCare plans. That’s little changed from last year and roughly a quarter of all sign-ups. Taxpayers will fund up to $25 billion in improper subsidy payments this year because enrollees or insurance agents misstated income to qualify for bigger subsidies.

Enrollment in the ObamaCare exchanges has doubled in recent years thanks in part to the sweetened pandemic subsidies. For many low-income enrollees, the subsidies erased premiums. The consensus in the healthcare establishment was that people would drop coverage after the pandemic subsidies ended.

Yet the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported this spring that 23.1 million consumers had signed up during this year’s open-enrollment period. That’s only 1.2 million fewer than last year and nearly twice as many as in 2021.

One reason is that subsidies for most enrollees remain very generous. The government this year will pay 94% of the premium for the median enrollee—about $699 of a $741 monthly premium—according to Paragon. Nearly 30% of enrollees won’t have to pay premiums thanks to subsidies.

Many of these folks are improperly enrolled, meaning they are receiving bigger subsidies than they would be eligible for based on their actual incomes. Paragon researchers compared Census Bureau data of the number of people in the lowest income category (100% to 150% of the poverty line) who could be eligible for subsidies with the actual number of people who signed up in states.

They found some 6.2 million more low-income people improperly enrolled in subsidized plans. According to the report, “enrollment fraud is particularly severe in Florida, where there are nearly five times as many improper enrollees as eligible enrollees.” Of the Sunshine State’s three million lowest-income enrollees, about 2.4 million weren’t eligible.

ObamaCare prohibited premium subsidies for Americans with incomes below 100% of the poverty line. These people generally also wouldn’t be eligible for Medicaid in states that didn’t opt into the ObamaCare expansion. This created a strong incentive for very low-income individuals in states that didn’t expand Medicaid to overstate their income to qualify for subsidies. Hence, improper enrollments are concentrated in southern states that didn’t expand Medicaid.”

THE BOTTOM LINE:

This report confirms what Republicans have warned for years: Obamacare remains plagued by waste, fraud, and abuse.

The Obamacare subsidy expansion let both applicants and brokers game the system at the expense of American taxpayers, while the Biden Administration failed to implement adequate verification safeguards. Even after the boosted subsidies expired, millions remainimproperly enrolled, proving the problem is far more than a temporary pandemic-era issue.

Republicans took the first meaningful steps to restore integrity to the program through the One Big Beautiful Bill. Addressing waste, fraud and abuse protect critical safety-net programs for the Americans who truly depend on them.