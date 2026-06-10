New Program Ends 'Forever Placement' Era — Dentists Can Earn Ownership of the iTero Lumina™ Scanner with PRODIRECT Lab

PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory launches Omni Connect, a new program that ends the "forever placement" era for dental scanners.

Omni Connect launches into a market where lab scanner programs are nearly all open-ended placements with perpetual case minimums and no path to ownership.

Placement has become the default in lab-affiliated scanner programs, and we don't think it should be. A scanner is capital equipment — the dentist working toward it deserves to own it.” — Eric Chang, CEO of PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With U.S. intraoral scanner adoption crossing 57% and the global installed base passing 500,000 units, the question for most practices is no longer whether to go digital. It's whether to do so on terms with a clear end date.Today, PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory is launching Omni Connect , a program that breaks from the dominant lab-affiliated scanner model. Qualifying practices earn ownership of an iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner in PC configuration once they reach a defined production milestone with PRODIRECT. A typical practice can reach that milestone in roughly 9–15 months; the practice's own case volume determines how quickly they get there. After that, the scanner is the practice's property. No renewing minimums. No clawbacks.That structure is rare. Most lab-affiliated scanner programs are structured as open-ended placements: the lab retains title, and the practice has ongoing case minimums to keep the scanner. Omni Connect inverts that arrangement by defining the endpoint on day one."Placement has become the default in lab-affiliated scanner programs, and we don't think it should be," said Eric Chang, CEO of PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory. "A scanner is capital equipment. The dentist working toward it should know the milestone and work with a lab that delivers consistent restoration quality. And they deserve to own the scanner when they reach it."Placements have proliferated alongside digital adoption over the past several years, and many practices are now well into multi-year arrangements they originally treated as transitional. Omni Connect is structured for those practices, and for dentists evaluating their first scanner who want a defined endpoint from the start.The program is structured around three pillars:• Defined ownership transfer. The production milestone is set at enrollment. Once the practice reaches it, ownership of the intraoral scanner is fully transferred to the practice.• Direct technician access. Dentists can reach the certified technician working on their case by phone, text, or Zoom — no CSR layer, no email queue — for shade discussions, implant planning, margin review, and restorative support. PRODIRECT maintains a remake rate below 2%.• Integrated onboarding with iTero™. Participating practices receive a package covering installation of the iTero Lumina™ scanner in PC configuration, training, and CE-credit-eligible education.PRODIRECT accepts scans from all major intraoral scanners and traditional physical impressions; no scanner is required to work with the lab.Omni Connect is available to qualifying practices beginning today. Eligibility criteria and program terms are available on the PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory website. About PRODIRECT Dental LaboratoryFounded in 1987 and headquartered in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, PRODIRECT Dental Laboratory is a full-service dental laboratory serving practices nationwide. PRODIRECT provides crowns, bridges, implant restorations, All-on-X and full-arch workflows, custom abutments, dentures, removables, night guards, and other restorative services through a 100% in-house production system. Practices work directly with certified technicians by phone, text, or Zoom. PRODIRECT backs its restorations with a warranty for the life of the patient and maintains a remake rate below 2%.

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