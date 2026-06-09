Reflections from a Successful Third Annual Maine DOE ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education hosted its third annual “I Belong” Youth Summit at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Every spring, this event provides an opportunity for students with disabilities from across Maine to explore post-secondary pathways as they approach “transition” age—the time for planning for adult life after high school.

More than 150 students and educators representing 15 schools attended the summit, which is organized in a job fair format. Throughout the morning and afternoon, students peruse hands-on, interactive booths by nearly 30 local businesses, allowing for meaningful career exploration. The theme of the summit is in the name: “I Belong.”

The summit is made possible through planning support from the Regional Transition Collaborative (RTC) Fellows and the Executive Student Transition (EST) Committee of the Transition Maine program, established by the Maine DOE in 2022 in an effort to provide equitable and inclusive post-secondary transition services for students with disabilities.

The RTC Fellows are Maine educators who work in their individual regions to establish collaboratives of educators, vocational rehabilitation counselors, families, self-advocates, businesses, and community organizations to support students with disabilities in their transition to adult living. The EST Committee is comprised of students with a diverse range of abilities who work to champion the cause behind the “I Belong” summit, along with other inclusion work.

“This event fosters a sense of belonging, independence, and community involvement that extends far beyond a single day,” Jessica Rubera, an RTC Fellow and transition specialist at Noble High School, said of the summit, adding that it allows students the chance to “explore careers, develop self-confidence, and connect with professionals.”



Melissa Burgess, an RTC fellow and special education teacher at South Portland High School, said she believes the group met their goal this year of creating “opportunities that empower young people to discover their potential, build meaningful connections, and prepare for successful futures.”

Teg Coiley, a member of the EST Committee since spring of 2025, said he feels the summit is an important opportunity for students to see themselves represented.

“It’s good to show that there are positions and opportunities that are open to people who need support, versus them thinking, ‘I can’t do it,’” Coiley said.

Joshua Ellis, a member of the EST Committee since February 2024, said his work with Transition Maine has led to his own self-discovery of wanting to be an automotive car mechanic in adulthood. He echoed Coiley’s sentiment through his message for other students.

“You can do more than what your disability says,” Ellis expressed. “This summit is going to help you do that.”

One of the students in attendance at this year’s summit was Olivia M. from Falmouth High School. Olivia has Down syndrome and is preparing to graduate in just a few weeks. She said she is excited to attend a two-year college program and then enter the medical field.

“I love saving people’s lives and teaching people first aid,” Olivia shared, later adding, “I love to help people with disabilities.”

That positive sentiment applies to the businesses that attended the summit, too. KC Fairfield, Manager of Clinical Nursing Education for MaineHealth’s Academic Affairs and Workforce Development, said her team wanted a booth to demonstrate that the health care industry is replete with a variety of job opportunities.

“From entry-level to experienced nurses, we really believe that there is a place for everybody in health care,” Fairfield said. “It was really important for us when we heard about this event to be a part of this exciting opportunity to show everybody across Maine—all of our youth—that there could be opportunity for them to join health care, as well.”

Fairfield added that diversity in the health care workforce is extremely important.

“We care for diverse folks,” Fairfield said. “In order to have proper representation, we really feel it is important to have caregivers who may truly understand what the patients are going through.”

Rachel Morris of the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center also stressed the importance of representation at her booth.

“I think that everyone deserves to feel special, included, and worthy of a social community and people who love them,” Morris said. “That’s really the heart of the work for me is making sure that everyone knows how amazing and loved they are and how independent they can be.”

For educators like Sarah Wilbur, a special education teacher and case manager at Falmouth High School, the summit was a positive, uplifting experience for her and her students.

“Everyone has been spectacular. They stepped right up to each student and met them where they’re at and what they need,” Wilbur acknowledged.

For these students, part of that process involves embracing the unknowns and making space for the many possibilities before them after high school graduation.

“It’s nice to be with people who think and feel in a similar way and have similar uneasiness about what they’re going to do with graduating and work,” Wilbur shared. “That levels the playing field.”

The third annual “I Belong” Youth Summit created a space “to inspire, collaborate, and connect through practical hands-on learning and career development opportunities, while celebrating a robust community of Mainers,” Liam Danaher, RTC Fellow and ELO coordinator at Noble High School, shared. Celebrating the diverse work opportunities in Maine and all the ways in which students with exceptionalities can become involved in the workforce after high school is work the Maine DOE plans to continue doing and hopes to share in more regions across the state.

If your region is interested in hosting a local Youth Summit, or if you would like to learn more about the EST Committee, please contact Maine DOE Special Projects Coordinator Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov.