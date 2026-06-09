Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement on Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released a statement on the bipartisan budget agreement negotiated by the Governor’s Office and bipartisan legislators: “This bipartisan, balanced budget agreement will put Arizona first and deliver opportunity, security and freedom to communities throughout the state. With this agreement, we are delivering a $1.4 billion tax cut for working class families, investing in job creation, education and water security while tightening our belts, and securing a moratorium on the data center tax exemption so we can develop a responsible path forward that protects our water future and lowers utility bills for Arizona families. “This bipartisan compromise shows what we can do when we put common sense before political games and focus on delivering real results for our communities. It will put money back in the pockets of Arizona families and lower costs, make our communities safer and protect the vital services that Arizonans rely on. In the coming days, I look forward to working with legislators in both parties to pass this bipartisan budget agreement that will make Arizona stronger, safer and more prosperous.”

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