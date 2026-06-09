As Frisco ranks among the nation's fastest-growing and most affordable cities, the contractor shares how new homeowners can plan a fence project.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frisco was recently named the nation's most affordable, fastest-growing city in a 2025 analysis of large U.S. municipalities, which reported the city's population had risen about 26.9 percent over five years. That pace, driven heavily by new-home construction, means a large share of Frisco households are weighing a fence for the first time, often on a newly built lot delivered without one. For homeowners choosing a fencing company in Frisco , the decision usually begins not with a brand but with a plan. Two Sons Fence Company Frisco , a contractor whose North DFW service area includes Frisco, has outlined how new homeowners can approach a first fence project, from budgeting and materials to builder and association requirements.Why New Construction Changes the DecisionA first fence on a new build is a different exercise from replacing an existing one. There is no prior layout to match, the lot may still be settling, and the project frequently has to clear both builder guidelines and homeowner association standards before work begins. Timing also matters, since many families prefer fencing in place soon after move-in for pets, children and privacy. Planning the fence alongside the move, rather than months later, tends to reduce friction.Planning a First Fence in FriscoStart with the goal, then the materialPrivacy, security, pet containment, pool safety and curb appeal point toward different materials. Two Sons Fencing installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, along with automatic and custom gates, and the company publishes estimated ranges for common categories: wood at $42 to $65 per foot, vinyl at $38 to $60 per foot, chain link at $18 to $45 per foot, ornamental iron at $55 to $95 per foot, and automatic gates from $4,500 to $15,000. Published ranges like these give new buyers a starting point for budgeting before an on-site estimate.Confirm builder and HOA requirements earlyFrisco's newer communities commonly specify fence height, materials, setback and even stain color. Confirming those rules before ordering materials avoids rework. A contractor that handles association approvals and permits on the homeowner's behalf can streamline the process; Two Sons Fencing states that it provides this support.Verify the fundamentalsLicensing, bonding and insurance, plus a clear workmanship warranty, matter as much when choosing a fencing company in Frisco as on any other project. The company reports that it is licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, and that it backs its installations with a lifetime workmanship warranty. It also offers free on-site estimates and financing for larger projects.Plan for what comes nextMany new Frisco homeowners add patios, pergolas or artificial turf after the fence is in place. Considering those plans at the fence stage, including gate placement and access, can save time later. Two Sons Fencing lists patios, pergolas, artificial turf, and fence staining and repairs among its services in addition to installation.About the SourceTwo Sons Fence Company Frisco is a family-owned company founded by two brothers, based in Celina and serving Frisco and the surrounding North DFW suburbs since 2019. The company reports a five-star rating across more than 150 customer reviews."For families moving into a new Frisco build, our view is that the right fencing company in Frisco plans the fence alongside the home, rather than as an afterthought, which tends to produce a better result and fewer surprises," a company spokesperson said. "The goal is to help people make an informed first-fence decision."Looking AheadAs Frisco continues to draw new residents on the strength of its affordability and growth, first-fence projects are expected to remain a common part of settling into the city. For new homeowners, starting with the project's goal, confirming builder and association rules, verifying licensing and warranty, and planning for later outdoor upgrades provides a practical path through the decision.Editorial NoteThis release is an informational overview offered by Two Sons Fencing. Company details, service availability, pricing ranges and warranty terms reflect publicly available information at the time of preparation and should be confirmed directly with the company. Project scope, cost, timeline, permits and material suitability vary by property.About Two Sons FencingTwo Sons Fencing is a family-owned fence company based in Celina, Texas, serving Celina, Prosper, Frisco, McKinney and the North DFW suburbs since 2019. Licensed, bonded and $2 million insured, the company installs wood, vinyl, chain link and ornamental iron fencing, automatic and custom gates, and outdoor living features, and backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty.

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