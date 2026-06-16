Water and Data Center Tech Pioneer Genesis Systems Selects Oklahoma for Advanced Manufacturing and Defense Expansion

Genesis Systems launches Oklahoma facility to manufacture WaterCube®, the first combat-proven atmospheric water generator; estimated $250M+ 5 Yr Oklahoma impact

Oklahoma continues to attract advanced manufacturers developing technologies with national security importance and global impact...” — Matt Pinnell, Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems , creator of WaterCube, the world’s most advanced and awarded atmospheric water generation (AWG) (sometimes called Renewable Water from Air (RWA)) systems and the only AWG technology proven in prolonged combat, has opened a first Oklahoma facility — marking the next phase of a deliberate U.S. manufacturing expansion building on the company’s existing Tampa operations.The Tulsa opening represents phase one of a broader Oklahoma manufacturing strategy expected to support approximately 80 jobs and generate more than an estimated $250 million in economic impact over five years through advanced manufacturing activity, wages, procurement, infrastructure investment, and supply-chain development.On the opening, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell, noted, “Oklahoma continues to attract advanced manufacturers developing technologies with national security importance and global impact. Investments that create skilled jobs, strengthen domestic production capability, and expand innovation ecosystems contribute to long-term economic growth for Oklahoma communities while reinforcing America’s industrial competitiveness.”Combat-Proven. Mission-Critical. Built in America.The WaterCube® series is the world’s first AWG technology to be combat proven, generating drinkable water directly from air at scale in environments where conventional water infrastructure is constrained, disrupted, or unavailable.During OPERATION EPIC FURY, WaterCubesystems deployed with units in the Middle East and ensured military operators remained combat capable by providing water to troops under attack by drones and missiles.Named a TIME Magazine Best Invention of 2025 and a CES Innovation Award winner in 2024, the WaterCubehas earned more than 40 major awards and recognitions for innovation and technology and will support 750,000 people across five continents by year end. WaterCubewas developed as a multi-year technology collaboration with the U.S. military for use in harsh conditions. As a result, it is the most secure and trusted brand of air to water system on earth.Manufacturing in Oklahoma will support defense, disaster response, critical infrastructure, industrial and commercial applications, and global water resilience initiatives while helping bolster advanced technology manufacturing to the United States. The development of advanced infrastructure is a direct effort to re-assert domestic manufacturing dominance.The announcement follows increasing critical defense needs for Genesis Systems’ decentralized water-generation capabilities provided by the WaterCubefamily of products and recent Department of War (DOW) actions intended to accelerate fielding of critical dual-use technologies.Manufacturing Capabilities in Oklahoma will emphasize:• Robotic-assisted manufacturing• Additive manufacturing• Advanced assembly and automation• Domestic production of resilient dual-use technologies• Expansion of manufacturing capacity supporting U.S. defense and commercial marketsCompany leaders noted that Oklahoma was selected from a multi-state competition because of its workforce, manufacturing base, central logistics location, and growing role in aerospace and defense innovation. Dr. David Stuckenberg, Co-Founder and President of Genesis Systems, said, “Oklahoma understands how to build things that matter. We are hiring now and looking for purpose-driven people to help re-build the Arsenal of Democracy while creating technologies that uplift lives around the world. The work ranges from supporting military readiness and disaster response to helping communities facing water scarcity. We are looking for engineers, operators, technicians, assemblers, and sales staff who want their work to make a difference in our world that can be seen every day.”As this expansion takes place, Dr. Stuckenberg further noted, “The future of manufacturing is increasingly robotic, distributed, and digitally enabled. Oklahoma has the workforce, values, and industrial capability needed to help lead us to that future. As a nation, we are directly competing with China in manufacturing — and we must win. When America wills to it — we achieve incredible things like landing on the Moon.”Genesis Systems is an advanced technology company developing solutions at the water-food-energy nexus. Its flagship WaterCubeseries is the world’s most advanced and awarded atmospheric water generation system — and the first to be combat-tested and proven. WaterCubegenerates drinkable water directly from air at scale, supporting military, government, commercial, industrial, and community applications where conventional water infrastructure is constrained, disrupted, or unavailable.Genesis Systems’ enduring mission is to solve the water-food-energy nexus and expand reliable, resilient access to water in an increasingly water-stressed world where more than 4.4 billion people lack safe drinking water. Its technologies have received more than 40 major recognitions, including TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025 and the CES Innovation Award in 2024, and are used to support health, hydration, hygiene, and resilience efforts on five continents.

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